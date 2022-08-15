The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason capacity of 90 players. All 32 clubs are first required to reach an 85-man limit by Aug. 16, then cut down to 80 players on Aug. 23. Finally, teams must finalize 53-man rosters on Aug. 30, the Tuesday after the final preseason games, in anticipation of Week 1.

Here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or back on their original teams' practice squads for 2022:

RB Ronnie Rivers, OL Greg Long, OL Haggai Ndubuisi, DL Kingsley Keke, CB Breon Borders

TBA

WR Devon Williams, DB Denzel Williams

TE Jalen Wydermyer, OT Derek Kerstetter, OG Jordan Simmons, CB Olaijah Griffin

RB Darius Bradwell, WR Andrew Parchment, TE Nate Becker, OL Wyatt Miller, LB Kamal Martin, CB Devin Jones, CB Chris Westry

DL Carson Taylor, LB Christian Albright, LB C.J. Avery

RB Shermari Jones, WR Pooka Williams Jr., CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

WR Derrick Dillon, DB Reggie Robinson

TBA

TBA

TE Nolan Given, TE Garrett Griffin, C Ryan McCollum

K Gabe Brkic, LS Steven Wirtel

WR Davion Davis

OT Jason Spriggs

QB Jake Luton, RB Matt Colburn II, WR Ryan McDaniel, LB Wyatt Ray, K Elliott Fry

WR Omar Bayless, WR Gary Jennings, OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

WR Jordan Veasy

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

DT Jaleel Johnson, DB Dylan Mabin

OG Josh Rivas, DB Michael Jacquet, DB Jarrod Wilson

TBA

WR Keiric Wheatfall, OL William Dunkle, LB Ali Fayad

WR Javon McKinley

FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson, DL Tomasi Laulile, CB Darqueze Dennard, DB Leon O'Neal

OG Keenan Forbes

TBA

WR Brandon Lewis, C Daniel Munyer, DB Terrell Bonds

TBA