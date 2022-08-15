jake-luton.jpg
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason capacity of 90 players. All 32 clubs are first required to reach an 85-man limit by Aug. 16, then cut down to 80 players on Aug. 23. Finally, teams must finalize 53-man rosters on Aug. 30, the Tuesday after the final preseason games, in anticipation of Week 1.

Here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or back on their original teams' practice squads for 2022:

Arizona Cardinals

RB Ronnie Rivers, OL Greg Long, OL Haggai Ndubuisi, DL Kingsley Keke, CB Breon Borders

Atlanta Falcons

TBA

Baltimore Ravens

WR Devon Williams, DB Denzel Williams

Buffalo Bills

TE Jalen Wydermyer, OT Derek Kerstetter, OG Jordan Simmons, CB Olaijah Griffin

Carolina Panthers

 RB Darius Bradwell, WR Andrew Parchment, TE Nate Becker, OL Wyatt Miller, LB Kamal Martin, CB Devin Jones, CB Chris Westry

Chicago Bears

DL Carson Taylor, LB Christian Albright, LB C.J. Avery

Cincinnati Bengals

RB Shermari Jones, WR Pooka Williams Jr., CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

Cleveland Browns

WR Derrick Dillon, DB Reggie Robinson

Dallas Cowboys

TBA

Denver Broncos

TBA

Detroit Lions

TE Nolan Given, TE Garrett Griffin, C Ryan McCollum

Green Bay Packers

K Gabe Brkic, LS Steven Wirtel

Houston Texans

WR Davion Davis

Indianapolis Colts

OT Jason Spriggs

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Jake Luton, RB Matt Colburn II, WR Ryan McDaniel, LB Wyatt Ray, K Elliott Fry

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Omar Bayless, WR Gary Jennings, OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders

WR Jordan Veasy

Los Angeles Chargers

TBA

Los Angeles Rams

TBA

Miami Dolphins

TBA

Minnesota Vikings

TBA

New England Patriots

TBA

New Orleans Saints

DT Jaleel Johnson, DB Dylan Mabin

New York Giants

OG Josh Rivas, DB Michael Jacquet, DB Jarrod Wilson

New York Jets

TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Keiric Wheatfall, OL William Dunkle, LB Ali Fayad

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Javon McKinley

San Francisco 49ers

FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson, DL Tomasi Laulile, CB Darqueze Dennard, DB Leon O'Neal

Seattle Seahawks

OG Keenan Forbes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBA

Tennessee Titans

WR Brandon Lewis, C Daniel Munyer, DB Terrell Bonds

Washington Commanders

TBA