The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason capacity of 90 players. All 32 clubs are first required to reach an 85-man limit by Aug. 16, then cut down to 80 players on Aug. 23. Finally, teams must finalize 53-man rosters on Aug. 30, the Tuesday after the final preseason games, in anticipation of Week 1.
Here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or back on their original teams' practice squads for 2022:
Arizona Cardinals
RB Ronnie Rivers, OL Greg Long, OL Haggai Ndubuisi, DL Kingsley Keke, CB Breon Borders
Atlanta Falcons
TBA
Baltimore Ravens
WR Devon Williams, DB Denzel Williams
Buffalo Bills
TE Jalen Wydermyer, OT Derek Kerstetter, OG Jordan Simmons, CB Olaijah Griffin
Carolina Panthers
RB Darius Bradwell, WR Andrew Parchment, TE Nate Becker, OL Wyatt Miller, LB Kamal Martin, CB Devin Jones, CB Chris Westry
Chicago Bears
DL Carson Taylor, LB Christian Albright, LB C.J. Avery
Cincinnati Bengals
RB Shermari Jones, WR Pooka Williams Jr., CB Abu Daramy-Swaray
Cleveland Browns
WR Derrick Dillon, DB Reggie Robinson
Dallas Cowboys
TBA
Denver Broncos
TBA
Detroit Lions
TE Nolan Given, TE Garrett Griffin, C Ryan McCollum
Green Bay Packers
K Gabe Brkic, LS Steven Wirtel
Houston Texans
WR Davion Davis
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Jake Luton, RB Matt Colburn II, WR Ryan McDaniel, LB Wyatt Ray, K Elliott Fry
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Omar Bayless, WR Gary Jennings, OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jordan Veasy
Los Angeles Chargers
TBA
Los Angeles Rams
TBA
Miami Dolphins
TBA
Minnesota Vikings
TBA
New England Patriots
TBA
New Orleans Saints
DT Jaleel Johnson, DB Dylan Mabin
New York Giants
OG Josh Rivas, DB Michael Jacquet, DB Jarrod Wilson
New York Jets
TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Keiric Wheatfall, OL William Dunkle, LB Ali Fayad
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson, DL Tomasi Laulile, CB Darqueze Dennard, DB Leon O'Neal
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBA
Tennessee Titans
WR Brandon Lewis, C Daniel Munyer, DB Terrell Bonds
Washington Commanders
TBA