With the 2021 regular season officially in the books, now seems like a good time to start talking about the 2022 season, so that's exactly what we're going to do here. Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, we can take a sneak peek at the 2022 schedule and that's because we now know who the 17 opponents will be for all 32 teams.

With the addition of the 17th game to the schedule, that means there will be an uneven amount of home and away games for each team. In 2021, that worked out in the AFC's favor because every team in that conference got to play nine home games, but for 2022, the NFC will be getting the honor of playing the extra home game. Some of the bonus 17th games that are on the schedule for 2022 include Cowboys at Bengals and Titans at Packers. Plus, we'll also see a rematch of Super Bowl LV with Patriots Mahomes and Chiefs taking on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (This assumes Brady doesn't retire).

With that in mind, let's check out the 2022 home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams.

How it works

Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002. Each team will play: Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).



The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).



The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).



Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.



One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year.

Mark your calendars

The 2022 regular season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 8, and run through Week 18, which will be played on Jan. 8, 2023.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, where the NFC champion and AFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LVII.

2022 opponents

Here's the complete home and away opponent list for each NFL team. The dates and times of each game will be released at some point during the spring.