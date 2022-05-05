While the Buccaneers will largely look like the same team that we saw get eliminated in the Divisional Round, there were a few weeks where they appeared to be heading in an entirely different direction. In the infancy of the offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement but then unretired just 40 days later. While Brady will be back under center, Bruce Arians did step down and now it'll be Todd Bowles ascending to head coach.

As we wait for the regular season to unfold, we first need to know when and where Tampa Bay will be playing. Below, you'll find a breakdown of all their opponents for the 2022 season and the full rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule (once announced):

2022 opponents

Falcons: Atlanta is in the midst of a complete rebuild in the aftermath of trading away Matt Ryan. Not only will they be without their franchise quarterback, but star receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire year due to gambling. The team has since signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder to patch together the quarterback room and did draft Drake London to give them something in the receiving game as well. That said, they probably won't be that competitive in 2022.

Ravens: Baltimore went through the wringer with injuries in 2021. Now that they are back healthy and made key additions like safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, this secondary is shaping up to be an elite unit. On the offensive side of things, Lamar Jackson will look to remain healthy and reclaim his place as one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC.

Panthers: Not much going on here for Carolina. They struck out on trying to acquire Deshaun Watson and are still currently in line to start Sam Darnold in 2022 outside of a possible trade for Baker Mayfield. No matter who they acquire at this stage, however, it seems like they'll be a bottom of the league club.

Bengals: Cincinnati is coming off arguably its best season in franchise history in 2021 where they won the AFC and nearly claimed their first Super Bowl title. Despite coming up short in that championship bid, the Bengals answered all of their major questions this offseason, particularly along the offensive line. Joe Burrow seems to be one of the top young quarterbacks in the league, so Cincy will be a contender again in 2022.

Packers: It's borderline stunning that in such a crazy offseason, Aaron Rodgers actually stayed put in Green Bay. While the Packers will have their back-to-back MVP still under center, they did trade away star receiver Davante Adams. That'll be a big hole in the offense to fill, but they should still be among the top teams in the NFC.

Chiefs: Kansas City is among the Super Bowl favorites, but they are going through a bit of a re-tooling. They let safety Tyrann Mathieu walk in free agency and instead signed Justin Reid and they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. It'll be fascinating how different -- if at all -- this offense will look without a burner like Hill for Patrick Mahomes.

Rams: The Rams are rolling into the 2022 season as the defending champions. The Matthew Stafford trade produced a Lombardi Trophy in Year 1 and now they'll look to become the first team to go back-to-back since the 2003, 2004 Patriots. While Von Miller and Robert Woods departed this offseason, they brought in Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson to keep their talent level among the highest in the league.

Saints: Losing Sean Payton is no small thing for New Orleans. That said, there is continuity amongst the staff with Dennis Allen ascending from defensive coordinator to head coach. The club re-signed Jameis Winston and will look to carry the momentum they had with him when they went 5-2 in his seven games before going down with an injury.

Seahawks: Seattle currently looks like the bottom-dweller in the NFC West. They traded franchise icon Russell Wilson to the Broncos and released linebacker Bobby Wagner. There's currently no clear quarterback in place to put them back in contention, so we could be looking at a reset year for Seattle.

Cardinals: Arizona will be without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six weeks of the season after he tested positive for PEDs. However, they did trade for Marquise Brown at the draft, which should help cushion the blow for Kyle Murray and the offense. After starting the year 7-0 in 2021, they fell apart down the stretch and were a first-round exit in the playoffs. If they can find some more consistency, they'll be a contender in the conference.

Browns: Cleveland pulled off a massive blockbuster trade that landed them Deshaun Watson. While Watson is a clear talent upgrade over Baker Mayfield, it remains to be seen if he'll be on the field to start the season as he could still face punishment from the NFL stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct.

Cowboys: Dallas is coming off a 12-5 season that ultimately proved to be a disappointment after they fell to the 49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend. While the team traded away Amari Cooper, they still have enough weapons on offense to be put up points and sport a defense that could be among the top units in the NFL in 2022.

Steelers: It's a new era in Pittsburgh following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Along with signing Mitchell Trubisky in free agency, the Steelers drafted Pitt QB Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so how that battle plays out over the summer will be a fascinating storyline.

49ers: Had it not been for a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt in the NFC Championship, San Francisco would likely be coming off a Super Bowl appearance last year. The big storyline for them coming into 2022 continues to center around the quarterback position with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the roster. Lance was groomed to take over this season, but Garoppolo is still not traded so it brings with it questions on how Kyle Shanahan will handle QB1.

