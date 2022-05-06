The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a 9-8 season and while they showed potential, losing close games was the difference between making and missing the playoffs. Last season, they lost five games by seven points or less and landed in third place in the AFC West, just three wins behind the first place Kansas City Chiefs.

But this is not about last season, this is about the 2022 season and the potential of quarterback Justin Herbert. So let's dive into the Chargers 2022 opponents and preview what these matchups could look like.

2022 opponents:

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chargers went 1-1 against the Chiefs last season, and defeating this AFC powerhouse can be a real confidence booster for a middle of the road team like Los Angeles. The Chiefs lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but as long as Kansas City has quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they are a team to fear.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos offense will look a lot different this year, with Russell Wilson now suiting up at quarterback. The Broncos have not made the playoffs since 2015, when they went on to win Super Bowl 50, but are hoping a higher level quarterback is the answer to more success this season.

Las Vegas Raiders: Last year, the Raiders made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 lead by quarterback Derek Carr, going on to lose to the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Raiders fans should be hopeful for next season, but are in one of the toughest divisions in the league, with three other top performing quarterbacks to compete against in the AFC West.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars will once again be led by former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, coming off a 3-14 season, the worst record in the NFL last year. The Jags did not help themselves too much with their draft this year, earning a D+ from CBS Sports for their picks.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, and keeping some of their main weapons, they will be one of the tougher opponents the other L.A. team will face next season.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins dealt with offensive issues last year thanks in part to a lack of consistency in the quarterback position. Miami will have a new coach this year in Mike McDaniel, who replaced Brian Flores.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks will have their first season without Russell Wilson since he joined the team in 2012. Seattle has struggled as of late and last year was no exception, with the team finishing 7-10 and last in their division.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans had the steal of the draft, picking quarterback Malik Willis in the third round, two rounds later than most people thought he would go. Current quarterback Ryan Tannehill says he will not be mentoring his competition, so the quarterback dynamic will be one to watch.

Arizona Cardinals: If you ignore the playoff game, the Cardinals had a solid season last year. Unfortunately for Arizona, that 34-11 playoff loss to the Rams where Kyler Murray through two interceptions with no touchdowns is hard to ignore.

Atlanta Falcons: Another veteran quarterback making moves this offseason was Matt Ryan, who left the Falcons and headed to Indianapolis to play for the Colts. The Falcons now have Marcus Mariota as the first QB in their depth chart and added Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns offseason has been nothing short of chaotic. They signed quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women, but will not face criminal chargers.

Houston Texans: The Texans traded quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Browns in exchange for a bunch of draft picks, following Watson's off the field accusations.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts' offense will now be lead by veteran Matt Ryan, who left the Falcons after over a decade with the team. Tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raiman were the two best picks by the Colts in the draft.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers ended last year 10-7 and despite ending the regular season third in the NFC West, they advanced to the playoffs. They made it to the conference championship, but lost to the Rams 20-17.

2022 full schedule: