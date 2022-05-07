The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2022 season with high expectations, yet a lot of change. Despite Kansas City being the only team to win 50 regular season games and make four AFC Championship Game appearances over the past four years, the Chiefs decided to move on from longtime star Tyreek Hill and reshape the offense.

Patrick Mahomes has some new offensive weapons for 2022. led by free agent signings JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at wide receiver and Ronald Jones at running back. The Chiefs also selected wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft and still have All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. On defense, the Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis in the first round of the draft. They also signed safety Justin Reid to replace the departed Tyrann Mathieu.

Kansas City has won the AFC West six consecutive times, yet will have its toughest challenge to date in this talented division. The Chiefs will be one of the favorites to go to the Super Bowl once again, but first they'll have to make it through their 2022 opponents.

Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with the Chiefs this year, as well as a rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule (once announced):

2022 opponents

Broncos (home, away): This AFC West rivalry just got a whole lot juicier with the Broncos adding Russell Wilson at quarterback this offseason. Denver is expected to be an AFC playoff contender with Wilson at quarterback, the signal-caller the Broncos lacked since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50 (the Broncos haven't reached the playoffs since). The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 13 straight times.

Raiders (home, away): The Raiders, fresh off a playoff appearance last season, added Davante Adams this offseason and reunited him with Derek Carr. They also added Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby in the pass rush. Las Vegas has Josh McDaniels at head coach and Patrick Graham as its new defensive coordinator.

Chargers (home, away): Both Chargers games will be the most anticipated of the season, as Mahomes will square off against Justin Herbert in a battle of the division favorites. Kansas City and Los Angeles split the season series last year, with Kansas City winning an overtime thriller at SoFi Stadium.

Jaguars (home): Andy Reid faces his former quarterback/assistant coach in Doug Pederson for the second time in his career. Trevor Lawrence will get his first glimpse of Mahomes.

Titans (home): The matchup of AFC division champions (Titans won the AFC South) will be the fourth straight calendar year Kansas City and Tennessee have met. The Chiefs will seek vengeance on the Titans after Tennessee beat them 27-3 last November.

Rams (home): The last time Kansas City and Los Angeles met, the Chiefs fell 54-51 in one of the highest-scoring games in NFL history. Mahomes vs. Matthew Stafford should provide a lot of fireworks in one of the most exciting games of the year.

Seahawks (home): Seattle is a rebuilding team in 2022 after trading Russell Wilson, but the Chiefs defense is expected to be tested by the running back tandem of Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker.

Bills (home): This will be the biggest game on the NFL schedule after Kansas City defeated Buffalo in overtime of the AFC Divisional playoffs last year, a 42-36 thriller in overtime. No Tyreek Hill this time for the Chiefs, who are facing the potential Super Bowl favorite to come out of the AFC. Mahomes vs. Josh Allen will have a lot of hype -- again.

Texans (away): The Chiefs continue their AFC South tour with a visit to Houston, heading there for the first time since 2017. Mahomes will get his first look at Texans quarterback Davis Mills.

Colts (away): Indianapolis has Matt Ryan at quarterback as the Colts are a contender for the AFC South and a playoff spot. Kansas City heads to Indianapolis for the first time since 2016, when Andrew Luck was quarterbacking the Colts.

49ers (away): A rematch of Super Bowl LIV will be on the mind of San Francisco, which blew a 10-point lead to Kansas City in the fourth quarter of that game. Charvarius Ward will also face the Chiefs for the first time since signing with San Francisco.

Cardinals (away): Mahomes vs. Kyler Murray will also be an exciting quarterback matchup as the Chiefs finish up the NFC West gauntlet. Kansas City heads to the desert for the first time since 2014.

Bengals (away): The rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game pins Mahomes against Joe Burrow in one of the biggest games of the 2022 season. Cincinnati beat Kansas City to advance to Super Bowl LVI and have rebuilt its offensive line for a repeat appearance.

Buccaneers (away): Mahomes vs. Tom Brady in a Super Bowl LV rematch. This game is expected to be one of the most watched of the year, as this is potentially the final time the two quarterbacks meet.

Full 2022 schedule