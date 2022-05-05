The most active NFL offseason ever will continue with the release of the league's 2022 regular season schedule. Unlike most other sports, the NFL's schedule release has become appointment viewing for football-craved fans who are counting down the days until the start of training camp.

The NFL recently released its international schedule for the upcoming season. The Vikings and Saints will face off in London in Week 4, the Packers and Giants will play in London in Week 5, and the Broncos and Jaguars will commence the London portion of the international schedule in Week 8. The Seahawks and Buccaneers will play the first-ever game in Germany in Week 10. The only international prime time game will take place in Mexico in Week 11 between the 49ers and Cardinals on Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's 2022 schedule release.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, May 12 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN2 | Simulcast streamed on Paramount+

Schedule info

NFL Networks's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced. All tickets purchased through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek) within 48 hours will include the following: 25% NFL Shop discount and an entry to win one of three pairs of Super Bowl LVII tickets.

The league released each team's 2022 opponents back in January. Click here to see who your favorite team will play against this season. It will be interesting to see which team the NFL chooses to put up against the defending champion Rams for the league's opening game. Our own John Breech listed off his top-five choices of teams who could face Los Angeles on opening night. The top team on Breech's list, the Dallas Cowboys, took part in last year's season-opener against the Buccaneers. Dallas lost a close game after receiving a herculean effort from quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-29 defeat.

Key facts

For a second consecutive year, NFL teams will play a 17-game schedule within an 18-week regular season. Each team will receive one bye week generally between Week 6 through Week 14. Half of the league's 32 teams will play nine home games while the other half will play nine road games.

For a third straight year, the NFL will extend its postseason to 14 teams, seven teams from each conference. Only the top seed from each conference will receive a first-round playoff bye. No No. 1 seed has won the Super Bowl since the NFL extended its playoff field in 2020. Last year marked the first time that a pair of No. 4 seeds (the Rams and Bengals) faced off in the Super Bowl.