The Miami Dolphins went 9-8 last season and finished in third place in the AFC East. They had just one less win than the second-place New England Patriots last year, and this year could threaten to take that No. 2 spot in the division.

It's hard to see them dethroning the Buffalo Bills, who are clearly the best team in their division, but the Dolphins are not an easy W for any opponent, as they have been in the past.

Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with Miami this year, as well as a rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule (once announced):

2022 opponents:

Buffalo Bills: Last season the Dolphins lost both their matchups to the Bills, with the first game against Buffalo ending in a blowout. The Bills have the clear upper hand again this year, but the Dolphins could at least split their two meetings.

New England Patriots: I predict the Patriots and Dolphins to be close in the standings next year, so these matchups between the two AFC East teams will be crucial. New England quarterback Mac Jones is entering his second year and will likely show even more poise in the pocket and better decision making on passes. However, he will be without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who took a head coaching job with the Raiders.

New York Jets: Another division rival, but this one is less of a threat. The Jets did have a good offseason, and their drafting was superior across the board. Adding corner Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson, pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II and running back Breece Hall will certainly help to not make them the laughing stock of the AFC.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns offense will now be lead by quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the team still has quarterback Baker Mayfield on their roster. Teams were rumored to have interest in taking Mayfield, but as of now the team still has the QB on the team.

Green Bay Packers: After lots of drama and lots of rumors, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back. No. 12 will be without Davante Adams this season, who was traded to the Raiders. Where there is Rodgers, there is an expectation to make the playoffs, and with his years in the NFL starting to dwindle, the urgency to win a second championship is more prevalent than ever.

Houston Texans: The Texans are going with Davis Mills as their QB1 this season. The team had a solid draft, including taking cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., guard Kenyon Green and safety Jalen Pitre in the first two rounds -- all of whom could turn out to be long-term starters.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings offense, with weapons like Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, will be one to watch this season. The Vikings definitely have potential and will have new leadership in head coach Kevin O'Connell, who is replacing Mike Zimmer. Last season, the Vikings went 8-9 and finished second in their division behind the Green Bay Packers.

Pittsburgh Steelers: There was a lot of quarterback movement around the league this offseason, including for the Steelers. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired, leaving the team's long-term starter unknown. Pittsburgh has Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph and drafted Kenny Pickett out of Pitt in the first round.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens went 8-9 last season and were last in their division. When they played the Dolphins in 2021, they lost, 22-10. Injuries plagued the team last year, but if it can stay healthy, Lamar Jackson can once again be near the top of the NFL quarterbacks list.

Chicago Bears: Quarterback Justin Fields definitely showed potential last season, but the pieces were not all there for the team to succeed and it was obvious that Fields is a young QB. A year under his belt and a new head coach in Matt Eberflus could make a difference this year. I still expect the Bears to struggle, but I think Fields will benefit from having a better supporting cast.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals are the defending AFC Champions and will once again be a threat in the conference. Quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to only get better and more confident with the added experience of the playoffs under his belt.

Detroit Lions: The Lions took Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. The team went 3-13-1 last season, but drafting Hutchinson, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and edge Josh Paschal, the team could be feisty this season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert is a solid leader for the squad, and he'll look to take another step forward in Year 3. The Chargers got a C for their draft by CBS Sports, but their best pick was first-round offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers came close to a Super Bowl appearance last year, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. The team has quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both on their roster. The big question mark for the team is what will happen with star Deebo Samuel.

Full 2022 schedule: