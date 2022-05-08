The New York Giants have been one of the worst franchises in the NFL over the last five years. The franchise is rebuilding once again, yet have shown signs of progress this offseason under new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. New York is seeking to get out of the NFC East basement and search for its first winning season since 2016, as former first-round pick Daniel Jones will get a final opportunity to prove he's the long-term answer in new York.

A healthy Saquon Barkley will help Jones thrive in New York with the new offensive system. The Giants rebuilt their offensive line with first-round pick Evan Neal and guard Mark Glowinski, looking to keep Jones upright in 2022. Pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux highlights the changes on defense, a unit also with a new coordinator in Wink Martindale.

The Giants are still rebuilding, as they seek to be competitive in 2022 in a NFC that will have opportunities to take a few games. Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with the Giants this year, as well as a rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule (once announced):

2022 opponents

Cowboys (home, away): The Giants will look to make a statement against the NFC East champions this year, as the Cowboys are the measuring stick for a young coaching staff. New York is 1-9 in its last 10 meetings vs. Dallas.

Commanders (home, away): New York will get used to seeing Carson Wentz twice a year again, as he's back in the NFC East with Washington. The Giants were swept by the Commanders in 2021.

Eagles (home, away): New York continues its I-95 rivalry with Philadelphia, as the Giants have an 87-89-2 record against. The Eagles, a playoff team with Jalen Hurts last season, are expected to compete for the division crown. New York and Philadelphia split the head-to-head matchup last year.

Bears (home): New York will see Justin Fields and the Bears in the Meadowlands this year, as Matt Eberflus is in his first year as Chicago's head coach. This should be one of the better games of the Giants' season.

Lions (home): Detroit has talent at wide receiver with Jameson Williams aboard, pairing him with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark. The Lions should have an exciting offense to watch in 2022.

Panthers (home): Carolina could be starting Sam Darnold or Matt Corral at quarterback in this one, as the Giants play the last place team in the NFC South. The Giants beat the Panthers, 25-3, last year.

Texans (home): The Giants play the AFC South this year, and host Davis Mills and Houston. Lovie Smith is another first-year head coach, joining the rookie class with Daboll. The Giants haven't lost to the Texans since 2002.

Colts (home): Indianapolis doesn't have Carson Wentz anymore, but the Colts will bring in Matt Ryan to MetLife Stadium. The Colts will be one of the toughest opponents on the Giants' schedule this year.

Ravens (home): Lamar Jackson and the Ravens rushing attack will be a hot ticket in 2022, which will be a revenge game for Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale -- who was fired by Baltimore last year.

Packers (away): The Giants will be back in London, playing the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This will be Green Bay's first appearance in London, and New York's third.

Vikings (away): New York plays at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since 2016 as the Giants haven't won in Minnesota since 2010. The Vikings are expected to compete for a playoff spot with Kirk Cousins leading the offense and Justin Jefferson off to the best start for a pass catcher in NFL history.

Jaguars (away): A familiar face in Doug Pederson awaits New York, who the Giants used to play twice a year when he coached Philadelphia. The Giants are 0-3 all time in Jacksonville.

Titans (away): The Giants-Titans matchups have historically been good, as Tennessee is one of the contenders for the AFC South. Derrick Henry will be a challenge for Martindale's defense, even if Martindale has been familiar with him over his years in Baltimore. New York is 1-3 all-time in Tennessee.

Seahawks (away): No Russell Wilson in Seattle doesn't make this as daunting a matchup as it once was, yet this will be an intriguing game for the Giants. Seattle is expected to be a run-heavy offense this year, even with the dangerous receiver tandem of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Full 2022 schedule