The 2022 NFL schedule won't officially be released until Thursday, but we do already know the times and dates of several games that will be played this year and that's because the league has slowly been revealing them over the past two weeks.

With 48 hours to go until the release of the schedule, not only do we already know which 10 teams will be heading abroad to play an international game, but we also know two of the six teams who will be playing on Dec. 25 as part of the NFL's first-ever Christmas tripleheader.

With that in mind, here's a running list of every game we know so far. Not only will we update this list with any new announcements, but we'll also be sure to add any leaks if those come out before the schedule is unveiled.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.

Here's what we know so far about the schedule:

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

TBA at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Week 4

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings at Saints in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos at Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks at Buccaneers in Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 11



Monday, Nov. 21

49ers at Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving)

TBA at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)