The New York Jets are on the upswing as a franchise -- after years of bad football has clouded the franchise. New York hasn't experienced a winning season since 2015 and have won just 27 games over the past six seasons -- the fewest in the NFL. The Jets went just 4-13 last season in Zach Wilson's first season as the starting quarterback and are looking to build in Year 2 of the Wilson era.

New York made some additions that should make the team more competitive in 2022, starting with top-10 draft picks Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. Gardner will lead a revamped secondary that includes safeties Jordan Whitehead and D.J. Reed while Wilson becomes a top option a wide receiver with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. The Jets also added Breece Hall at running back in the draft. Guard Laken Tomlinson was the Jets' key free agent signing on the offensive line, one of the strengths of the rebuilding roster.

The Jets are still in a rebuild and 2022 can be tough in a loaded AFC, but the team is expected to make progress. Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with the Jets this year, as well as a rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule (once announced):

2022 opponents

Bills (home, away): The Jets will get a double-dose of Josh Allen and one of the elite teams in the conference by virtue of playing in the AFC East. New York has lost four straight to Buffalo.

Patriots (home, away): The Jets-Patriots rivalry renews in 2022, but it hasn't been much of one lately. New England has won 12 straight against New York, with the Jets' last win coming in December of 2015 (overtime). The Jets haven't defeated the Patriots in regulation since their last playoff win in the 2010 AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Dolphins (home, away): Zach Wilson vs. Tua Tagovailoa and the new-look Dolphins will be a fun one, especially since the Jets were players in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes. New York has lost four straight to Miami.

Ravens (home): Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will travel to New York for the first time since 2016. The Ravens haven't beaten the Jets in New York since 2010.

Bengals (home): Joe Burrow and the AFC champions will be a tough test for the Jets, as the AFC East draws the AFC North this season in the schedule rotation. The Jets upset the Bengals at MetLife Stadium last year, so this is a rematch for Burrow and company.

Bears (home): Wilson and Justin Fields were both first-round picks in the famed 2021 draft class -- and will meet for the first time. The Jets have lost their last five games against the Bears, not beating them since 2000.

Lions (home): The Jets have won four of their last five against the Lions, hosting Detroit for the first time since 2014. New York hasn't beaten Detroit at home since 1988.

Jaguars (home): A first look at Trevor Lawrence happened last year, as the Jets won the matchup between the 2021 draft's top-2 picks. The rematch in 2022 will also happen at MetLife Stadium.

Browns (away): Whether the Jets face Deshaun Watson will be determined, but Cleveland should be a strong test for New York to see how the franchise stacks up. The Jets are 3-2 in their last i've against the Browns.

Steelers (away): Traveling to Heinz Field should be a fun road trip for Jets fans, as New York may see Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett for the first time. The Jets haven't won in Pittsburgh since 2010.

Packers (away): A trip to Lambeau Field will be on anyone's bucket list, especially with the Jets seeing Aaron Rodgers and Super bowl contenders in the Packers. The Jets will go to Lambeau for the first time since 2014 and haven't won there since 2006.

Vikings (away): This will be New York's first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium as the Jets played the Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota the last time they played the Vikings in the state (2014). New York hasn't won in Minnesota since 2006.

Broncos (away): Facing Russell Wilson and an energized Broncos team will be a difficult task, even if the Jets will be better in 2022. New York hasn't won in Denver since 2010.

Seahawks (away): The Jets have never won a game in CenturyLink Field and in Seattle since 1997. That streak could snap this year against a rebuilding Seahawks team -- with former Jets head coach Pete Carroll.

Full 2022 schedule