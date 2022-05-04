The big waves of free agency are over. The draft is complete. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming NFL season. Few teams enter with expectations as high as the Packers, who returned Aaron Rodgers for an 18th season and, despite losing Davante Adams via trade, figure to again be among the NFC's top contenders.

First, they'll have to make it through their 2022 opponents. Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with Green Bay this year, as well as a rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule (once announced):

2022 opponents

Bears: Coming off a 6-11 season, Chicago is still in rebuild mode, with new coach Matt Eberflus looking to keep young QB Justin Fields and a stripped-down roster afloat. Barring an MVP-level breakout from Fields, they don't look all too threatening.

Bills: If they're not AFC favorites, they're close. Josh Allen and Co. are fresh off an AFC Championship bid, and now they've got added reinforcements at pass rusher (Von Miller) and cornerback (Kaiir Elam). They should be a consistently tough out.

Buccaneers: Speaking of conference favorites, as long as Tom Brady is under center, they're dangerous. His weaponry should still be elite, even as Chris Godwin recovers from injury. How does Todd Bowles' takeover on the sidelines affect them?

Commanders: They've been scrappy against better teams at times, and Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson should give them more offensive upside. Still, this is a volatile organization with question marks at key spots.

Cowboys: A year after squandering a division title with a one-and-done playoff bid, Mike McCarthy may or may not be on the hot seat. Even without Amari Cooper, they've got a lot of play-makers. But can their line hold up to help Dak Prescott make a leap?

Dolphins: Quietly one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL after their hire of Mike McDaniel and splashy play for Tyreek Hill, their threat level boils down to Tua Tagovailoa's development under center. They could easily play spoiler.

Giants: Onto the next regime after the Joe Judge era came to a screeching halt, they're banking on Brian Daboll turning Daniel Jones into a reliable QB. The talent has certainly improved, largely through the draft, but they remain in transition.

Jets: The draft alone (Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson II) could enable them to take a big leap from their 4-13 finish a year ago. QB Zach Wilson remains a question mark, but his supporting cast on both sides of the ball is much improved.

Lions: Is Jared Goff still the QB? As of now, yes, which means, despite the speed additions of D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams, their offensive ceiling is limited. But they were scrappy under Dan Campbell, and that should remain the case.

Patriots: If you can count on one thing, it's Bill Belichick guiding a feisty defensive team. No one's sure what their ceiling is, with Mac Jones still growing at QB, but they're never not a tough opponent out of the AFC East.

Rams: The reigning Super Bowl champions fared quite well this offseason, retaining some core pieces while splurging on others (Allen Robinson) to keep Matthew Stafford happy. Sean McVay's squad still looks like an offensive juggernaut.

Titans: Lots of moving parts in Tennessee, where Ryan Tannehill lost his No. 1 target in A.J. Brown and now has to play with Malik Willis waiting in the wings. Mike Vrabel's guys are always tough, though; they may double down on the bruising style of play.

Vikings: Most of the key pieces are still in place (QB Kirk Cousins, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson), and their defense is restocked. It remains to be seen what kind of strategy new coach Kevin O'Connell has up his sleeve.

Full 2022 schedule