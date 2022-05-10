The big waves of free agency are over. The draft is complete. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming NFL season. One of the many teams that have made headlines this offseason are the Raiders, who are looking to make a deep playoff run in 2022.

Fresh off of last season's wild card playoff berth, the Raiders penned quarterback Derek Carr to a long-term contract. They then reunited Carr with his college teammate, former Packers All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who also signed a long-term deal shortly after being acquired in a blockbuster deal. With Adams on board, the Raiders are hoping to make noise in the AFC West, arguably the NFL's toughest division, before capturing the franchise's first playoff win since 2002.

First, they'll have to make it through their 2022 regular-season opponents. Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with Las Vegas this year, as well as a rundown of its 18-week, regular-season schedule (once announced).

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.

2022 opponents

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals surged out to a 7-0 start last year before finishing with an 11-6 record. Despite their slide, Arizona snapped its six-year playoff drought behind quarterback Kyler Murray, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in as many years. Defensively, the Cardinals are led by safety Budda Baker, a Pro Bowler each of the last three years.

Denver Broncos: Denver pulled off one of the offseason's biggest trades that brought Russell Wilson to the Mile High City after a highly successful 10-year run in Seattle. The Broncos, led by Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, are hoping to end the franchise's playoff drought that dates to the 2016 season.

Indianapolis Colts: The Raiders have an 11-9 lifetime record against the Colts, who missed the playoffs last season after suffering an upset loss to the Jaguars in Week 18. The Colts' offense has a new quarterback in former Falcon and league MVP Matt Ryan. The Colts' offense is led by Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdown runs in 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars should be a better team than the one that won just three games last season. To get things turned around, Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson, who five years ago led the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl win. Jaguars fans are hoping for a breakout season from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who started in each of Jacksonville's 17 games last season.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Raiders lost both games to the Chiefs last season by a combined score of 89-23. Patrick Mahomes did most of the damage in the Chiefs' first blowout win, while turnovers plagued Las Vegas in its second loss to its division rival. A series split would go a long way in terms of the Raiders having a chance at dethroning the Chiefs as division champions.

Houston Texans: Instead of replacing Deshaun Watson with a seasoned veteran or a fresh-faced rookie, the Texans have instead moved forward with Davis Mills, who completed nearly 67% of his passes in 13 games last season. Houston's starting lineup is expected to include four rookies in offensive lineman Kenyon Green, receiver John Metchie III, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and safety Jalen Pitre.

New England Patriots: This will be the Raiders' first look at Mac Jones, who helped the Patriots earn a playoff berth during his rookie season. Bill Belichick loaded up on offensive linemen during the draft, led by first-round pick Cole Strange. New England's defense includes Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matt Judon, who tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks during his first year in Foxborough.

New Orleans Saints: New Orleans is a vastly different team than the one the Raiders faced in 2020. Dennis Allen has succeeded Sean Payton as the team's head coach. Jameis Winston has replaced Drew Brees as New Orleans' starting quarterback. The Saints do still have running back Alvin Kamara, receiver Michael Thomas, and defensive end Cameron Jordan. New Orleans missed the playoffs in 2021 despite posting a 9-8 record.

Los Angeles Rams: This should be a fun game between two of the league's most entertaining offenses. The defending champions boast veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. This showdown will also feature two of the league's premier defensive linemen in Aaron Donald and Maxx Crosby.

Los Angeles Chargers: A rematch of last year's thrilling regular-season finale. In front of a nationally televised audience, the Chargers rallied to force overtime before the Raiders extended their season while ending Los Angeles' playoff hopes with a game-winning field goal on the final play of OT. This rivalry should be even more entertaining this season with the Chargers' offseason addition of former Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers, who were defeated by the Raiders in Week 2 of the 2021 season, will look vastly different this season with Ben Roethlisberger's retirement and the offseason acquisitions of Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh's offense will continue to feature running back Najee Harris. The defense has three of the league's top defensive players in Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

San Francisco 49ers: Despite rumors surrounding the futures of Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers remain a formidable foe who last season fell just short of the Super Bowl. Along with Garoppolo and Samuel, the 49ers possess a versatile, dynamic offense, led by running Elijah Mitchell, nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams and three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle. Nick Bosa headlines a 49ers defense that frustrated Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs en route to the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle Seahawks: Longtime Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will preside over a training camp quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. The winner will get the keys to an offense that features receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, tight ends Noah Fantand Will Dissly, and and running backs Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson and rookie Kenneth Walker III. Seattle has bolstered its offensive line in recent years with the acquisitions of former Raider Gabe Jackson and rookie Charles Cross.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans are looking to rebound following last year's upset loss to the Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have a rebuilt receiving corps to work with this season after the Titans acquired Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks to replace Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

