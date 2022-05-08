The Los Angeles Rams' mission to repeat as Super Bowl champions beings now, and you can tell this is a goal for the franchise, as they made splash free-agent signings in Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner. Matthew Stafford doesn't want the 2021 season to be a one-time thing, and he's focused on adding to his legacy.

The Rams will once again be one of the better teams in the NFL, but they reside in one of the toughest divisions in the league. To make matters worse, they face off against the AFC West this season, which may have overtaken the NFC West as toughest division this offseason with additions like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack.

Below, we will provide a complete look at the teams set to play Los Angeles this year, as we wait for the official schedule to be released on May 12. This piece will be updated once the schedule is official.

2022 opponents

Home

Seattle Seahawks: No more Russell Wilson on offense, no more Bobby Wagner captaining the defense. The Seahawks may be rebuilding this season, but Pete Carroll seems confident in Geno Smith and/or Drew Lock moving forward.

San Francisco 49ers: These teams played three times last year, including in the NFC Championship game. This 49ers team seemingly could either be a Super Bowl sleeper, or a disappointing flop in 2022. Trey Lance is the new quarterback, and then we don't know what the future has in store for Deebo Samuel.

Arizona Cardinals: While the Cardinals appeared to be one of the best teams in the league for half of last season, the Rams went 2-1 against Kyler Murray and Co. -- including a playoff win. With Murray's extension goals and DeAndre Hopkins' suspension, it's curious as to if this team will be able to get off to as hot of a start as they did last season.

Carolina Panthers: Carolina has a quarterback question and a head coach question. Last year was a nightmare that was sparked by injuries on both sides of the ball, and everyone is unsure what 2022 will look like for this club.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons have an intriguing team this year. They have a new quarterback, who will either be Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder, a budding star at tight end in Kyle Pitts and a new receiver in Drake London. However, it remains to be seen if this defense has improved.

Dallas Cowboys: America's champion hosts "America's Team." These two teams last faced off in 2020 with the Rams emerging victorious. In fact, the Rams have won three out of the last four vs. the Cowboys. Dallas went 12-5 and won the NFC East last season. They can keep up with anyone, and this could be the game of the week.

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr and Davante Adams, the new dynamic duo in the west. The Raiders also made some nice additions on defense in Chandler Jones, Jayon Brown and Rock Ya-Sin. Expect second-year safety Trevon Moehrig to take a nice step forward as well.

Denver Broncos: This Broncos roster has been ready to compete for a year or so, and now they finally have a starting quarterback in Russell Wilson. Watch out, Denver could be a Super Bowl contender if Wilson is still a top 10 passer.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, and for good reason. This offense is explosive, and defense stout. Could this be a Super Bowl LVII preview?

Away

New Orleans Saints: The Saints don't have Sean Payton anymore, but honestly, they should be much better in 2022. Jameis Winston led New Orleans to a 5-2 record before tearing his ACL, the Saints drafted a sure-handed wideout in Chris Olave to pair with Michael Thomas and then swung for the fences by signing hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu. This team will be better than you expect.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Any Tom Brady-led opponent is always going to be tough, and while he retired for a few weeks this offseason, he didn't show any signs of slowing down in 2021. In fact, he passed for a career-high 5,316 yards! This team is going to be a contender again, and a good NFC measuring stick matchup.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers did lose Adams, but you can never rule this team out. Green Bay has won 13 games in three straight seasons. Plus, the Packers also beefed up the defense with two first-round picks both coming from the University of Georgia.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes lost his top wideout in Tyreek Hill this offseason, but Kansas City went out and found an intriguing slot weapon in Skyy Moore in the draft. The Chiefs also paid plenty of attention to the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and could be even better there in 2022. This matchup has all the makings of a fun shootout.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are a team on the rise, and absolutely could win the AFC West in 2022. Brandon Staley has a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert, and a defense that has been completely revamped with the additions of Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.

Full 2022 schedule