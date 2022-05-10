The big waves of free agency are over. The draft is complete. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming NFL season. One of the many teams that have made headlines this summer are the Ravens, who are looking to bounce back this season after stumbling to an 8-9 record in 2021.

Besieged by injuries, the Ravens started 8-3 last season before losing their final six games. The Ravens made waves during the draft after trading receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. The move was a surprise for Lamar Jackson. Despite the loss of Brown, the Ravens did not select a receiver during the NFL Draft. They did, however, acquire top-rated safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, and linebacker David Ojabo, who would have likely been a first-round pick had he not suffered a torn Achilles injury during his pro day.

Baltimore's roster is comprised of some of the league's best players. Along with Jackson, Baltimore's roster includes running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, tight end Mark Andrews and free agent signing Morgan Moses. Defensively, Baltimore boasts a formidable secondary, led by Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and former Saints standout Marcus Williams. The Ravens are hoping to make a return trip to the postseason after a disappointing finish in 2021.

First, they'll have to make it through their 2022 opponents. Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with Baltimore this year, as well as a rundown of its 18-week, regular-season schedule (once announced).

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.

2022 opponents

Cincinnati Bengals: The reigning AFC champions should be a formidable foe once again in 2022 with the offseason additions of offensive lineman Alex Cappa, La'el Collins and Ted Karras. Baltimore was on the receiving end of two blowouts at the hands of the Bengals last season. The Ravens had no answer for Joe Burrow, who torched them for 525 yards the last time the two teams played.

Cleveland Browns: Baltimore split its season series with Cleveland last season. The Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade this offseason that brought Deshaun Watson to Cleveland from Houston. Watson will be complemented by former Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper and arguably the league's deepest backfield, led by Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson. The Browns also have one of the NFL's top pass-rushers in Myles Garrett and one of the best cornerbacks in Denzel Ward.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers' offense will look vastly different this season with Ben Roethlisberger's retirement and the offseason acquisitions of Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh's offense will continue to feature running back Najee Harris. The defense has three of the league's top defensive players in Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

New England Patriots: This will be the Ravens' first look at Mac Jones, who helped the Patriots earn a playoff berth during his rookie season. Bill Belichick loaded up on offensive linemen during the draft, led by first-round pick Cole Strange. New England's defense includes former Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, who tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks during his first year in Foxborough.

New Orleans Saints: New Orleans is a vastly different team than the one that edged the Ravens in 2018. Dennis Allen has succeeded Sean Payton as the team's head coach. Jameis Winston has replaced Drew Brees as New Orleans' starting quarterback. The Saints do still have running back Alvin Kamara, receiver Michael Thomas, and defensive end Cameron Jordan. New Orleans missed the playoffs in 2021 despite posting a 9-8 record.

New York Jets: The Jets have undergone massive personnel changes this offseason. New York is expected to start several members of their highly touted rookie class that includes receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Ahmad Gardner, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and running back Breece Hall. New York's roster also includes several former Bengals in defensive end Carl Lawson and tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baltimore's defense will have to be up to the task against a Tampa Bay offense that features Brady, receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and running back Leonard Fournette.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons acquired veteran and rookie quarterbacks this offseason. Atlanta signed former Titans starter Marcus Mariota, then used a third-round pick to select former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. The Falcons used their first-round pick to select Drake London, a 6-foot-5 receiver who the Ravens will undoubtedly focus on when the two teams face off this season.

Buffalo Bills: Led by quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills raced to the divisional round last season before suffering another playoff loss in Kansas City. While they dominated subpar passers, the Bills' pass defense struggled against elite quarterbacks in 2021. Part of that was due to the loss of Tre'Davious White, who this season will be flanked in the lineup by rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam following Levi Wallace's offseason departure to Pittsburgh.

Carolina Panthers: Many thought the Panthers would use the No. 6 overall pick to select Pickett, who ultimately landed in Pittsburgh. Carolina instead used a third-round pick to select former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. For now, the Panthers' starting quarterback is Sam Darnold.

Miami Dolphins: The jury is still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who won 13 of his 21 starts during his first two seasons in Miami. The Dolphins are hoping that the arrival of new coach Mike McDaniel and former Chiefs All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill can help propel Tagovailoa's game to the next level.

Denver Broncos: Denver is a vastly different team than the one the Ravens defeated 23-7 last October. The Broncos pulled off one of the offseason's biggest trades that brought Russell Wilson to Denver after a highly successful 10-year run in Seattle. The Broncos, led by Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, are hoping to end the franchise's playoff drought that dates to the 2016 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars should be a better team than the one that won just three games last season. To get things turned around, Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson, who five years ago led the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl win. Jaguars fans are hoping for a breakout season from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who started in each of Jacksonville's 17 games last season.

New York Giants: New York also went in a new direction this offseason with the hiring of new head coach Brian Daboll, who helped the Bills' offense become one of the NFL's top units over the past few years. Along with the arrival of Daboll, Giants fans have been given optimism for the future with a draft class that includes right tackle Evan Neal and pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Full 2022 schedule