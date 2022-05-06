The Seattle Seahawks will have their first season without quarterback Russell Wilson since he was drafted in 2012. The Seahawks went 7-10 last year, last in the NFC West and missing the playoffs once again. Last season, the Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Seattle will be part of history this year, playing in the first NFL game ever in Germany. They will face the Buccaneers in the Week 10 matchup.

2022 opponents:

Arizona Cardinals: During the offseason, quarterback Kyler Murray deleted traces of the Cardinals off social media and unfollowed the team, but Murray said it had nothing to do with Arizona and that he just wanted to clear his page. Murray will remain with the Cardinals this season.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams are coming off a home Super Bowl win, and have returning stars like quarterback Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, who was rumored to be potentially retiring, but decided to stay, because he still feels physically able to perform. The team will be without Von Miller, who signed with the Bills, and Andrew Whitworth, who retired.

San Francisco 49ers: Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is looking to get out of San Francisco, but according to reports, the team has not yet heard an offer close to their asking price. Fellow WR Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted that Samuel was going to the Patriots, but it turned out to be OBJ just messing with followers. Whether Deebo stays or goes will have a major impact on the Niners offense.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons took quarterback Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick and the latest member of the offense is very confident in his future in Atlanta. After he was drafted, he said, "I'm not leaving until I get a Super Bowl." The confidence is inspiring, but I'm not too confident about the Falcon's chances this season.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers were rumored to have interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but those rumors quieted when they took Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral No. 94 overall selection. The Panthers also have quarterback Sam Darnold.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos will now be lead by Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson. Despite No. 3 not having much postseason success lately, he is a major upgrade from what Denver has been working with behind center.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders are a team that has the tools to make it to the playoffs again this year. Even last season, when their head coach Jon Gruden resigned after being found to use misogynistic and homophobic language, the team did not miss a beat even with a major coaching change. This season they will have former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels running the show in Vegas.

New York Giants: The Giants took edge Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon in the first round, getting an 'A' from CBS Sports for their pick. The Giants have a new coach in former Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who replaced

New York Jets: The Jets were no threat last season, but a solid draft could move them up in the rankings this season. They drafted cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge defender Jermaine Johnson II.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints are lead by quarterback Jameis Winston and have quarterback/running back/whatever they want him to play Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton on the roster as well. This offseason New Orleans added wide receiver Chris Olave, picking him in the first round of the draft, to compliment star WR Michael Thomas.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers almost had a major quarterback change, with Tom Brady announcing he was done with football, but SIKE, Brady got us again, announcing he actually will play football next year. Any time Brady is running an offense, they are an offense to fear.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs are a team with such talent, that any year they are not making the Super Bowl is a bit of a disappointment for them. Last year's overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship certainly stung for the team and the fanbase.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers missed the playoffs last year, but not by much. Quarterback Justin Herbert has proved he has what it takes to win, but needs the supporting cast to make it happen. The team addressed offensive line issues this offseason by adding Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer to the squad.

Detroit Lions: The Lions did not exactly thrive last year, going 3-13, so really anything will be an improvement. The Lions best pick in this year's draft was safety turned linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who they took in the sixth round.

2022 full schedule: