The 2022 NFL season is finally here. The league's 32 teams will play 272 games between now and the end of the regular season, then 13 more before we crown a Super Bowl champion in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023. 

Before all that, though, the Los Angeles Rams will kick off their own title defense on Thursday night, when they take on the Buffalo Bills. Both of those teams are among the favorites in their respective conferences, and it should come as no surprise that they number among the teams unanimously selected to make the playoffs this season by our panel of experts. 

What else did Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson, and myself predict? We're glad you asked, because the answer to that question is contained below. Here are a few notes before we get to the projected standings for each division, wild card teams, and Super Bowl participants:

  • There was a whole lot of agreement between our panelists this year, but not a single division where we had unanimous agreement on the exact order of finish in the standings. The closest we came was in the AFC East, where everyone had the same team in first and second and all but one panelist had the same team finishing third. 
  • The things we had unanimity on: The Bills winning the AFC East, the Dolphins finishing second in the AFC East, the Texans finishing last in the AFC South, the Eagles finishing first in the NFC East, the Cowboys finishing second in the NFC East, and the Bears finishing last in the NFC North. 
  • We had five unanimous playoff participants in the AFC: the Bills, Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs, and Chargers. There were also five unanimous playoff teams in the NFC: the Eagles, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams, and 49ers. Only two teams that received at least one vote to make the playoffs, received only that one vote. (The Jaguars and Raiders.) Every other team that got a vote, received multiple votes to make the field. 
  • There were FOURTEEN teams that received exactly zero votes for the playoffs: Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans, Texans, Giants, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Panthers, Falcons, Cardinals, and Seahawks. 
  • Our six experts combined to have a total of eight different teams playing in the Super Bowl, but everyone had their Super Bowl winner come from the same conference. Three panelists picked the same AFC team, and no other squad got more than one vote. Meanwhile, we had four different NFC champions, with two getting two votes apiece and two getting a single vote. 

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills

2.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins

3.
Jets
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots

4.
Patriots
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets

AFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens
Bengals
Ravens
Ravens

2.
Ravens
Ravens
Bengals
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals

3.
Steelers
Browns
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Browns

4.
Browns
Steelers
Browns
Browns
Browns
Steelers

AFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Colts
Colts
Jaguars
Colts
Colts
Colts

2.
Jaguars
Titans
Colts
Titans
Titans
Titans

3.
Titans
Jaguars
Titans
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars

4.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans

AFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chargers
Chargers
Chiefs

2.
Chargers
Chargers
Broncos
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chargers

3.
Broncos
Raiders
Chargers
Raiders
Broncos
Broncos

4.
Raiders
Broncos
Raiders
Broncos
Raiders
Raiders

AFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Chargers
Chargers
Bengals
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chargers

2.
Dolphins
Raiders
Broncos
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals

3.
Ravens
Ravens
Chargers
Dolphins
Broncos
Dolphins

NFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles

2.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys

3.
Giants
Commanders
Giants
Commanders
Commanders
Giants

4.
Commanders
Giants
Commanders
Giants
Giants
Commanders

NFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Vikings
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers

2.
Packers
Vikings
Vikings
Lions
Vikings
Vikings

3.
Lions
Lions
Lions
Vikings
Lions
Lions

4.
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears

NFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Saints
Saints
Buccaneers
Saints
Buccaneers
Buccaneers

2.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Saints
Buccaneers
Saints
Saints

3.
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Falcons

4.
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Panthers

NFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Rams
Rams
49ers
Rams
Rams
Rams

2.
49ers
49ers
Rams
49ers
49ers
49ers

3.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Seahawks
Cardinals

4.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Cardinals
Seahawks

NFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
49ers
Buccaneers
Rams
Cowboys
Cowboys
49ers

2.
Buccaneers
Vikings
Vikings
Buccaneers
Vikings
Vikings

3.
Packers
49ers
Saints
49ers
49ers
Cowboys

Super Bowl Picks

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

Winner
Bills
Bills
Ravens
Chargers
Broncos
Bills

Loser
Rams
Packers
Eagles
Packers
Packers
49ers