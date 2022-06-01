The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and the NFC East figures to be one of the more interesting divisions to follow. The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a great season but disappointing postseason, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of the big winners of the offseason with the impressive additions they made, the New York Giants have a new head coach and the Washington Commanders have a new quarterback. The Cowboys are again the favorites to win the NFC East, but truly, this division is wide open.

Below, we will take a look at the win totals for all four teams in the NFC East and explain which direction we are leaning. There's value to be found with some of these lines, and it's smart to strike now before the numbers shift.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys

Win total projection: 10.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Strength of schedule: T-31st

The Cowboys put together their best campaign since 2016, even though they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Mike McCarthy may be on the hot seat, as Jerry Jones wants this team to be successful not only in the regular season, but postseason as well. Dallas should have no problem getting back to the playoffs, as it has what is perceived to be one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. A big storyline to keep an eye on is how Dak Prescott will fare without Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson. Will Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert or James Washington step up to bolster this passing attack?

In looking at the Cowboys' schedule, I'm leaning towards an 11-6 final record. It's true that the NFC East should be better in 2022, but the Cowboys still should be the top dog. Dallas won 12 games last year and I don't think they are set up for some kind of major regression.

The pick: Over 10.5 (+110)

New York Giants

Win total projection: 7 (Over +105, Under -125)

Strength of schedule: 29th

The Giants haven't won seven games in one season since 2016, but I think they have the right lead man in Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones is going to be a main storyline in the NFL this season. Can he prove to this new front office that he's the franchise quarterback? The 2021 season for New York was ruined by injuries, but Jones still went 4-7 as the starter. Even if Daboll should have this offense looking much better in 2022, I don't think the Giants are ready to compete just yet. They had a great draft, but how big of a step forward will this team take? The lean is to the Under.

The pick: Under 7 (-125)

Philadelphia Eagles

Win total projection: 9 (Over -145, Under +120)

Strength of schedule: 30th

There's a reason why the Over is so juicy, and that's because it's a popular wager. I have the Eagles going over nine wins as a best bet. Jalen Hurts and Co. won nine games last year, and this team clearly improved in the offseason. Adding star wide receiver A.J. Brown is huge, but I'm more excited about the defensive additions Howie Roseman made. Kyzir White, Haason Reddick and James Bradberry are all going to be immediate impact players, and then Philly crushed the draft by taking Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. I have to say, I'm not sold on Hurts as the franchise quarterback just yet, but this could be his breakout season. The roster is talented enough to win nine or 10 games in 2022.

The pick: Over 9 (-145)

Washington Commanders

Win total projection: 7.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Strength of schedule: T-31st

Washington has won seven games in each of Ron Rivera's first two seasons as head coach, but the two campaigns couldn't have felt more different. In 2020, the Commanders won the division and gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a run for their money in the postseason, and then in 2021, Washington missed out on the playoffs. The Commanders will go as far as Carson Wentz can take them, but there's a reason why he's playing on his third team in as many years.

The Commanders have the easiest schedule in the NFL when it comes to opponents' combined win percentage from last season, but that doesn't guarantee us anything. The NFC East as a whole is improved, which has me leaning to the Under for Washington.

The pick: Under 7.5 (-105)