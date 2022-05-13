Once a night reserved for TV's biggest sitcoms, Thursday has become a marquee evening for the NFL. Since 2006, the league has been playing games on Thursday night as a way to kick off the NFL's upcoming slate of games.
Starting this season, Amazon Prime will become the NFL's exclusive "Thursday Night Football" partner. "Thursday Night Football" has previously aired on CBS, NBC and Fox. Each game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Here's a rundown of each Thursday night game for the 2022 season.
Week 2 (Sept. 15): Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3 (Sept. 22): Steelers at Browns
Week 4 (Sept. 29): Dolphins at Bengals
Week 5 (Oct. 6): Colts at Broncos
Week 6 (Oct. 13): Commanders at Bears
Week 7 (Oct. 20): Saints at Cardinals
Week 8 (Oct. 27): Ravens at Buccaneers
Week 9 (Nov. 3): Eagles at Texans
Week 10 (Nov. 10): Falcons at Panthers
Week 11 (Nov. 17): Titans at Packers
Week 13 (Dec. 1): Bills at Patriots
Week 14 (Dec. 8): Raiders at Rams
Week 15 (Dec. 15): 49ers at Seahawks
Week 16 (Dec. 22): Jaguars at Jets
Week 17 (Dec. 29): Cowboys at Titans
The NFL unveiled the entire 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Click here to see your team's entire schedule for the upcoming season.