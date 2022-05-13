Once a night reserved for TV's biggest sitcoms, Thursday has become a marquee evening for the NFL. Since 2006, the league has been playing games on Thursday night as a way to kick off the NFL's upcoming slate of games.

Starting this season, Amazon Prime will become the NFL's exclusive "Thursday Night Football" partner. "Thursday Night Football" has previously aired on CBS, NBC and Fox. Each game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here's a rundown of each Thursday night game for the 2022 season.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3 (Sept. 22): Steelers at Browns

Week 4 (Sept. 29): Dolphins at Bengals

Week 5 (Oct. 6): Colts at Broncos

Week 6 (Oct. 13): Commanders at Bears

Week 7 (Oct. 20): Saints at Cardinals

Week 8 (Oct. 27): Ravens at Buccaneers

Week 9 (Nov. 3): Eagles at Texans

Week 10 (Nov. 10): Falcons at Panthers

Week 11 (Nov. 17): Titans at Packers

Week 13 (Dec. 1): Bills at Patriots

Week 14 (Dec. 8): Raiders at Rams

Week 15 (Dec. 15): 49ers at Seahawks

Week 16 (Dec. 22): Jaguars at Jets

Week 17 (Dec. 29): Cowboys at Titans

The NFL unveiled the entire 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Click here to see your team's entire schedule for the upcoming season.