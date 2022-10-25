The 2022 NFL trade deadline is just around the corner on Nov. 1, arriving halfway through the regular-season schedule. With lots of parity across the league, more clubs could consider themselves contenders and explore the market. Others, however, could seize the opportunity to sell some of their top assets in anticipation of an overhaul in 2023.

Here, we're grading each of the notable moves to fall within a week of the Nov. 1 deadline:

Eagles acquire Robert Quinn

Eagles get: DE Robert Quinn

Bears get: 2023 fourth-round pick

Squarely in the hunt for a title thanks to their 6-0 start, the Eagles already had lots of big names on their defense, but Quinn gives them a proven situational pass rusher to plug into the rotation. The former Pro Bowler struggled to replicate his 2021 dominance early this year, but he's got over a decade of experience as a steady edge presence, and should slot in immediately opposite Brandon Graham behind first-teamers Josh Sweat and star newcomer Haason Reddick. A fourth for a pricey 32-year-old isn't cheap, but the Bears are reportedly eating most of Quinn's salary, and he's easily expendable after the year. Call it a win-win for both sides, with Philly hoping to bolster its front down the stretch a la 2017.

Eagles grade: B+

Bears grade: B

49ers get: RB Christian McCaffrey

Panthers get: 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick

Kyle Shanahan has generally schemed up a dominant ground game regardless of who's in the backfield, so the 49ers' investment in McCaffrey, who's also owed $36 million from 2023-2025, is quite costly. As an immediate addition, of course, he gives Jimmy Garoppolo an elite safety valve both as a runner and receiver, ensuring San Francisco should be a contender out of the NFC West. But on the whole, it's hard not to crown Carolina the winner: special as McCaffrey may have been to their offense and fan base, he's got an extensive injury history at a position that's more replaceable than ever, and his return haul should help the Panthers in their next pursuit of a franchise quarterback.

49ers grade: B-

Panthers grade: A

Jets get: RB James Robinson

Jaguars get: 2023 conditional sixth-round pick

New York acted quickly to replace Breece Hall, whose explosive rookie season ended prematurely due to injury, and paid a minimal price to do so. What Robinson lacks in sheer explosiveness, he makes up for with toughness, giving the Jets a potential workhorse for their prominent ground game and surprise playoff bid. Jacksonville was bound to lean more on Travis Etienne, Robinson's spryer counterpart, so getting as high as a fifth-rounder for a veteran coming off a serious injury is solid value. Still, they could've retained Robinson on a modest restricted free agent deal in 2023 as Etienne insurance.

Jets grade: A-

Jaguars grade: B

Cowboys get: DT Johnathan Hankins, 2024 seventh-round pick

Raiders get: 2023 sixth-round pick

Dallas' defense has been a terror for most opponents, but the one area of weakness was run support, which makes Hankins (6-3, 340) an ideal plug-and-play option on the interior. With eyes on a playoff run, the Cowboys are renting a proven run stuffer who may well end up a full-time starter on their front. Las Vegas is fine to swap picks and unload a 30-year-old losing snaps to younger investments, but it's possible the Raiders' own top-10 run "D" could now take a hit in the event of injuries.

Cowboys grade: B+

Raiders grade: B-