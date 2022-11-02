The NFL moved the trade deadline back to Week 8 from Week 6 a decade ago, one of the best decisions the league has ever made. With the extra two weeks for teams to evaluate and work on deals, deadline day has become full of activity as franchises prepare for the stretch run.
The NFL had a record amount of deals on trade deadline day in 2022, setting a record with 10 deals and 12 players traded -- the most on deadline day in the last 30 years. Overall, 20 players were traded in the weeks leading up to the deadline -- the most in NFL history.
Here's a look at some of the most notable trades over the last two weeks (you can also check out our grades for each move, deadline winners and losers and takeaways):
- Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles in exchange for 2023 fourth round pick
- Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens in exchange for 2023 second round and fifth round pick, LB A.J. Klein
- Broncos trade LB Bradley Chubb and 2025 fifth round pick to Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first round pick, 2024 fourth round pick, and RB Chase Edmonds
- Chiefs trade CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh round pick
- Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to Bills in exchange for RB Zack Moss and 2023 sixth round pick.
- Commanders trade CB William Jackson III and conditional 2025 7th round pick to Steelers in exchange for conditional 2025 sixth round pick.
- 49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth round pick.
- Falcons trade WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars in exchange for compensation that can rise up to a 2023 fifth round pick and 2024 second round pick.
- Falcons trade S Dean Marlowe to Bills in exchange for a 2023 seventh round pick
- Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs in exchange for 2023 third round and sixth round pick
- Jaguars trade RB James Robinson to Jets in exchange for 2023 conditional pick (fifth or sixth round)
- Jets trade LB Jacob Martin and 2024 fifth round pick to Broncos in exchange for 2024 fourth round pick.
- Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson, 2023 fourth round pick, and conditional 2024 fourth round pick to Vikings in exchange for 2023 second round pick and 2024 third round pick
- Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth round pick, and a 2024 fifth round pick
- Raiders trade DT Johnathan Hankins and 2024 seventh round pick to Cowboys in exchange for 2023 sixth round pick
- Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears in exchange for a 2023 second round pick
The NFL moved the trade deadline back for a reason, and it has paid huge dividends as general managers are more aggressive than ever. Imagine if the league chose to move it back another week or two.