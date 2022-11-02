The NFL moved the trade deadline back to Week 8 from Week 6 a decade ago, one of the best decisions the league has ever made. With the extra two weeks for teams to evaluate and work on deals, deadline day has become full of activity as franchises prepare for the stretch run.

The NFL had a record amount of deals on trade deadline day in 2022, setting a record with 10 deals and 12 players traded -- the most on deadline day in the last 30 years. Overall, 20 players were traded in the weeks leading up to the deadline -- the most in NFL history.

Here's a look at some of the most notable trades over the last two weeks (you can also check out our grades for each move, deadline winners and losers and takeaways):

The NFL moved the trade deadline back for a reason, and it has paid huge dividends as general managers are more aggressive than ever. Imagine if the league chose to move it back another week or two.