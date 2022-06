This NFL offseason has been a wild one, but believe it or not, it's almost over. With the NFL Draft and rookie minicamps behind us, training camps for all 32 NFL teams are just about a month away. In most cases, rookies will report to camp before the veterans, but by July 26, all camps will be in session.

The 2022 NFL season is almost here! Below, we will list the locations, the dates rookies are to report and the veteran report dates for all 32 NFL teams.

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Rookies report: July 21

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Owings Mills, Maryland

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Rochester, New York

Rookies report: July 18

Veterans report: July 23

Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Lake Forest, Illinois

Rookies report: July 23

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Rookies report: July 23

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Berea, Ohio

Rookies report: July 22

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Oxnard, California

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Englewood, Colorado

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Allen Park, Michigan

Rookies report: July 23

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Rookies report: July 22

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Houston

Rookies report: July 24

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Westfield, Indiana

Rookies report: July 23

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Rookies report: July 24

Veterans report: July 24

Location: St. Joseph, Missouri

Rookies report: July 22

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Henderson, Nevada

Rookies report: July 18

Veterans report: July 20

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Irvine, California

Rookies report: July 23

Veterans report: July 23

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Eagan, Minnesota

Rookies report: July 24

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Metairie, Louisiana

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Florham Park, New Jersey

Rookies report: July 19

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Philadelphia

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Latrobe, Pittsburgh

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Santa Clara, California

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Renton, Washington

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Tampa, Florida

Rookies report: July 23

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Rookies report: July 23

Veterans report: July 26

Location: Ashburn, Virginia

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26