1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

A few of his unnecessary risks made the Chiefs' win over Denver tougher than it needed to be, but Mahomes still gets the most bang for his buck among all top QBs. No one makes acrobatic adjustments like he does, and Kansas City should be the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite as a result.

2 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

It's not crazy to suggest Hurts belongs atop this list, because the reality is he should be the MVP front-runner in real life. He's got 32 total TDs to Mahomes' 35 but has been more accurate, with far fewer turnovers, as well as an unofficial RB1 in crunch time.

3 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The pieces around him keep shuffling as injuries dent the elite receiving corps, but his pinpoint precision has yet to fade. If anyone can challenge the firepower of the Chiefs or Bills deep in the AFC race, it's Cincy chiefly because of Burrow's poise from the pocket.

4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

He's behind Burrow just a smidge in terms of overall accuracy and efficiency. But make no mistake: Allen is the closest thing to Mahomes in terms of creating something out of nothing on a moment's notice. His gunslinging still makes Buffalo a legit title contender.

5 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

His season totals aren't eye-popping thanks to an iffy, conservative start, but Herbert's laser has taken center stage in recent weeks. If his supporting cast can stay healthy down the stretch, he might finally be able to test his arm in the postseason. (+1)

6 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

The decisive Comeback Player of the Year candidate has come back to earth a bit lately, pushing the ball into traffic. But it wouldn't matter so much if Seattle actually had a defense. All in all, Smith is still on the rise as a distributor for their elite wideouts. (-1)

7 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

The drop-off is here, if you can't tell. Cousins has decidedly not been a top-10 QB for much of the year, but his resolve for a team allergic to easy wins is notable. He's also been especially adept at finding Justin Jefferson whenever the time is right. (+2)

8 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

It's officially time to start building the 2023 hype in Jacksonville. Lawrence looks an awful lot like Justin Herbert when he's on his game, and if/when he gets a fuller group of weapons, they should be able to seriously challenge for the AFC South title. (+4)

9 Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB

No, he is not polished throwing the ball, but he also doesn't have a glorious setup. The thing keeping Fields in the top 10 is his Lamar Jackson-level athleticism, which is liable to change a game with a single scramble. (+4)

10 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Time to start giving this man some props. We all know he's got limitations when under duress. But Goff has really settled in as Detroit's found rhythm through the air, showcasing accurate deep-ball touch as the Lions fight for wild-card relevance. (+5)

11 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

The MVP chants are gone. Tua has still been markedly improved this year, and he's reliable on designed mid-range darts. But we now have plenty of evidence he can be bottled up by making him play off-script, and Tyreek Hill has done so much heavy lifting when it comes to the deep shots. (-3)

12 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

For all the rightful flak he's gotten as part of the Packers' banged-up, slumping, shuffling offense, Rodgers still has more TDs than all but seven QBs. The Christian Watson chemistry, in particular, makes Green Bay intriguing down the stretch. (-2)

13 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

While the Cowboys have generally been very explosive since Dak's return from injury, the QB himself has endured more close calls through the air than you'd prefer. All the talent and experience is there, but the big-game spotlight looms. (-6)

14 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

The Buccaneers are a sinking ship, it seems, and Brady's consistency is going down as a result. Even he doesn't look comfortable taking shots downfield in this offense. He retains a top-15 slot, however, because with a steady setup, his confidence wouldn't be in question. (-3)

15 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Obviously we don't wanna oversell his entry (Brady remains ahead, despite Sunday's results, because TB12 in San Francisco's offense would surely look just as nice), but Purdy has done everything right in two games replacing Jimmy Garoppolo. He takes the little throws in front of him, he's also willing to uncork it, and best of all, he already acts like a veteran. (+15)

16 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

The middle of the pack is perfect for Carr, who constantly toes the line between surprisingly competitive and frustratingly inconsistent. He and the Raiders are forever teasing a spicy playoff run, just never delivering in the end. (-2)

17 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

His legs are both the only thing keeping the Giants going and the only thing he can trust, considering the dearth of trusted weapons on the outside. Going into the offseason, we're practically still at square one with his development. Ball protection has improved, but we still have no idea if he can adequately challenge through the air.

18 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

Not even a big day from Derrick Henry could rescue he and the Titans against the upstart Jaguars. You have to wonder whether Tennessee will pursue a true upgrade in 2023 now that Mike Vrabel is running the show as opposed to Jon Robinson. (-2)

19 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

It won't be until 2023 at the earliest that we really get a feel for what Watson can do in this offense. Right now, the ex-Texans star is just shaking off rust as an expensive figurehead for Kevin Stefanski's run-led unit. Jacoby Brissett, frankly, offers more at this juncture.

20 Taylor Heinicke Washington Commanders QB

Here begins the run on scrappy but replacement-level starters. His performance against the Giants on Sunday night may well determine whether we see another snap from Carson Wentz in a Commanders uniform.

21 Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens QB

He can move, which is about the only sure thing we can say right now as the speedy backup recovers from a concussion filling in for Lamar Jackson. If Huntley somehow can't go in Week 15, Anthony Brown will take over again. (+1)

22 Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers QB

Accuracy just isn't his strong suit, but give the kid a bunch of credit, because his energy, and two-game run of protecting the ball, has aided Carolina's feisty second-half performance. (+5)

23 Mac Jones New England Patriots QB

Some of his most impassioned work comes while hollering at Matt Patricia on the sidelines. The short- and mid-range touch is still there, but his timing and confidence have each dipped during a sluggish year under new voices.

24 Mike White New York Jets QB

You can say what you'd like about his ceiling as Zach Wilson's replacement, but you cannot say he isn't tough, enduring an absolute beating to keep the Jets in the mix against Buffalo. Odds are, New York still needs to prioritize QB this offseason. (-3)

25 Andy Dalton New Orleans Saints QB

Among the backups thrust into QB1 roles this year, Dalton has some of the prettiest stats, and he actually flashed elite touch in his last outing against Tampa Bay. The issue is, he can't be trusted to string together spot-free starts. (+1)

26 Baker Mayfield Los Angeles Rams QB

Talk about a comeback story. Mayfield sure looked like his best self coming off the bench to lead the Rams with barely a day to learn the playbook. How long can he live off pure adrenaline? It'd sure be fun if he keeps it up.

27 Colt McCoy Arizona Cardinals QB

The Cardinals are at least more consistent when he's under center in place of Kyler Murray, but losing the latter for the year with a knee injury robs Arizona of pretty much any ability to extend and/or create explosive plays.

28 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts QB

Did you forget he's still starting? We may be nearing the official end of the line for Ryan's NFL career. Unless, of course, he sees light at the end of the tunnel in the form of, say, a 2023 opening in San Francisco. (+1)

29 Mitch Trubisky Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Mason Rudolph could also be in play for the Steelers with Kenny Pickett battling a concussion. Either way, Pittsburgh needs its run game and defense now more than ever. Mike Tomlin's famous streak of non-losing seasons depends on it.

30 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

Whether it's Mills, Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel or, heck, Dameon Pierce playing QB, the Texans are just trudging along toward another reset. At least the "D" has been feisty.

31 Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons QB

The Falcons hope to open up their passing game by turning to the rookie over Marcus Mariota, but they'll likely lose Mariota's impact as a scrambler and designed runner.

32 Brett Rypien Denver Broncos QB