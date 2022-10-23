Injuries happen every week in the NFL, but big-name bruises were especially common across the league in Week 7. Almost no position was left untouched in terms of significant names going down, and one team could be forced to make a change at quarterback depending on additional medical tests.

Here are some of the most notable injury developments from Sunday's action:

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: The tough veteran missed just a single snap in a close win over the rival Colts after hurting his ankle, briefly giving way to rookie third-rounder Malik Willis, but he sported a walking boot after the game, admitting his lower leg "doesn't feel great." It's very possible Willis could be called upon for his first career start in Week 8 against the Texans.

Jets RB Breece Hall: The rookie standout, who broke off a long touchdown run, left in the second quarter against the Broncos with a knee injury. After leaving the field with the help of trainers, he was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out. Michael Carter took over as the interim RB1.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Stepping in alongside D'Onta Foreman to replace Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the 49ers on Thursday, the second-year back took advantage of big holes in an upset of the Buccaneers, but he left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. If he's out for Week 8, Foreman could be in line for a big workload.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: The star pass catcher left the field under his own power shortly after failing to haul in an end-zone throw from Geno Smith against the Chargers. He was carted off afterward, however, and quickly ruled out with a knee injury. Marquise Goodwin stepped in opposite Tyler Lockett immediately following his departure.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: The star youngster took a big shot from Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr and was flagged for a possible concussion early in Detroit's loss. After an evaluation in the medical tent, the wideout was ruled out for the remainder of the day and will be required to clear concussion protocol before returning for further games.

Packers WR Allen Lazard: The de facto No. 1 receiver in Green Bay, Lazard left the Packers' close defeat to Washington with a shoulder injury. He was ruled questionable to return but did not take another snap, leaving the team even thinner out wide.

Browns TE David Njoku: Leading Cleveland with seven catches for 71 yards before exiting, the veteran suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out. He was then spotted in a walking boot following the game. Harrison Bryant is the only other fully healthy tight end on their roster, with backup Jesse James on injured reserve.

Giants OT Evan Neal: New York rolled to 6-1 against the Jaguars, but its rookie right tackle left early with a knee injury and did not return. The team fears Neal suffered an MCL injury, per NFL Media, although it remains to be seen how long he may be sidelined. Former Ravens reserve Tyre Phillips was the immediate replacement for Neal against Jacksonville.

Packers OLB Rashan Gary: Green Bay's top pass rusher left Sunday's loss to Washington with a concussion and therefore did not return. He must pass concussion protocol to play again.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: The big-ticket offseason acquisition, recently benched but back in the lineup against the Seahawks, left with a knee injury in the second quarter and had his leg placed in an air cast. He was then carted off and immediately ruled out, pushing Michael Davis onto the field opposite Asante Samuel Jr. on an indefinite basis.

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.: The young playmaker was evaluated for a concussion during Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers and did not return. His status for Week 8 is unclear.