Season-long NFL props are always a popular option for sports bettors, and with less than a month before the start of the regular season, now is the perfect time to make your 2022 NFL futures bets. With Tom Brady deciding to come out of retirement after just a few months, the Buccaneers are tied at the top of the 2022 NFL win totals with the Buffalo Bills, as both teams have an over-under of 11.5. Those two teams are also the favorites in the 2023 Super Bowl odds, with Buffalo priced at 13-2, while Tampa Bay is 15-2.

The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, but the latest NFL odds list their over-under at 10.5 wins. Which side of the line should you play for those three juggernauts, and which other NFL futures picks should you consider? Before making any NFL picks or 2022 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein and Alex Selesnick.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, Hartstein is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 ATS. He went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on moneyline plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Over the past seven years,White's SuperContest picks are 329-250-21 (56.8 percent) and he consistently crushes the NFL: He went 445-378-24 on ATS picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

Top 2022 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are targeting under 7.5 wins for a +105 payout on the Washington Commanders. Washington last four of its last five games last season to finish 7-10 and then traded for Carson Wentz to try to upgrade at the quarterback position.

"The division is tougher, and I'm not sure they'll win both games against the Giants like they did last year. Carson Wentz is more talented than Taylor Heinicke, but also has to learn a new system for the second straight year as he continues to be passed around the league," White told SportsLine. "To me, this is a six- or seven-win team."

"This team hasn't won eight games since 2016. Washington is 28-50 in that span. Carson Wentz continues to be highly inaccurate. He makes shaky decisions and likely would have been released if the Commanders hadn't traded for him. Not only did Washington way overspend for Wentz, it failed to address big needs in the secondary and at linebacker," Hartstein added. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

2022 NFL win totals from Caesars Sportsbook

Bills 11.5 -140/+120 Buccaneers 11.5 +110/-130 Packers 11 -110/-110 Chiefs 10.5 -115/-105 Rams 10.5 -110/-110 Cowboys 10.5 +125/-145 49ers 10 -110/-110 Broncos 10 -110/-110 Bengals 9.5 -135/+115 Chargers 10 -130/+110 Colts 9.5 -145/+125 Eagles 9.5 -140/+120 Ravens 9.5 -145/+125 Browns 9.5 +110/-130 Vikings 9 -135/+115 Titans 9.5 +120/-140 Dolphins 8.5 -135/+115 Patriots 8.5 -130/+110 Cardinals 9 +120/-140 Raiders 8.5 -130/+110 Saints 8 -160/+140 Commanders 7.5 -115/-105 Steelers 7.5 -105/-135 Giants 7 +105/-125 Bears 6.5 +130/-150 Lions 6 -160/+140 Jaguars 6.5 +115/-135 Panthers 6.5 +100/-120 Seahawks 6 +110/-130 Jets 5.5 -175/+150 Falcons 5 +125/-145 Texans 4.5 +100/-120

2023 Super Bowl odds

Buffalo Bills +650

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Green Bay Packers +1100

Los Angeles Rams +1100

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +1600

Denver Broncos +1600

Dallas Cowboys +1800

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2200

Cleveland Browns +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Philadelphia Eagles +3000

Arizona Cardinals +3500

Tennessee Titans +3500

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

New England Patriots +4000

New Orleans Saints +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Washington Commanders +8000

Pittsburgh Steelers +8000

Carolina Panthers +10000

New York Giants +10000

Chicago Bears +12500

Detroit Lions +12500

Jacksonville Jaguars +12500

New York Jets +12500

Seattle Seahawks +15000

Houston Texans +25000

Atlanta Falcons +25000