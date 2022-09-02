It's that wonderful time of the year when football fans are gathering and drafting their fantasy teams, placing stars from various clubs all onto the same roster. In a similar vein, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin was tasked with creating the best teams possible when combining the rosters of each division.

Over the last few weeks, Dubin has compiled the best of the best from each division in the league and rolled them out as individual All-Division teams as we wrap up the preseason and head into the 2022 regular season. To make life easier for you fine folks at home, we've collected each of those All-Division teams and linked them below.

Not to play spoiler too much, but there were some fascinating combinations. Can you imagine Patrick Mahomes running an All-West squad that has skill position players like Austin Ekeler, Davante Adams, and Darren Waller at his disposal? How about an All-NFC West defense that includes Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Budda Baker? Imagine no more.

Click the links below to read each breakdown of the All-Division teams!

All-Division Teams