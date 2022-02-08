After spending three seasons buried on the depth chart at Ohio State, Joe Burrow transferred to LSU for his final season of college football and everything changed for the Athens, Ohio product. Burrow led LSU to the national championship and won the Heisman Trophy before being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Two seasons later, he's led the Bengals to Super Bowl 56, where they'll take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Burrow is a star in the making who has overcome being the most sacked quarterback in the NFL to set franchise records in passing yards (4,611) and passing touchdowns (34).

Top Joe Burrow prop picks for Rams vs. Bengals

One of the 2022 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Burrow goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns. After tearing his ACL in Week 11 of his rookie season, Burrow had to work hard in rehab to return to action for Week 1 but he picked up right where he left off with a strong performance in a win over the Vikings and assuaged any fears about his surgically-repaired left knee by piling up impressive numbers.

In addition to setting franchise records for passing yards and passing touchdowns, Burrow led the NFL with a 70.4 percent completion rate and he enters Super Bowl 56 having thrown multiple touchdowns in four of his last five games. Burrow is surrounded by an incredible cast of playmakers with Joe Mixon in the backfield, C.J. Uzomah at tight end, and Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at wide receiver. The model is expecting Burrow to throw for 1.70 touchdowns on average in its 10,000 simulations of Super Bowl Sunday, making the over a solid value.

