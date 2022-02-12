After spending years of irrelevancy with Detroit, Matthew Stafford has suddenly led the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season with the organization. Stafford, who was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, did not have any playoff success with the Lions. He has changed the narrative this season and has a chance to cap it off with a Super Bowl win over the Bengals on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook is offering plenty of 2022 Super Bowl props involving Stafford, so now it is time to determine which ones have value.

Bettors can wager on Stafford's over-under for passing touchdowns, passing yards and interceptions. There are also props for Stafford's longest completion, rushing attempts and more. With so many 2022 Super Bowl props on the board for Stafford, there's a lot to consider. Before making any Super Bowl 56 prop picks, be sure to see the Stafford prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Super Bowl 2022 on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush prop picks. Last season, the player over-under prop picks went 389-310, returning over $3,000.

With the 2022 Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, the model has evaluated the latest Matthew Stafford props from Caesars Sportsbook and revealed its best bets.

Top Matthew Stafford prop picks for Bengals vs. Rams

One of the Super Bowl 2022 bets the model recommends: Stafford exceeds 1.5 passing touchdowns. This bet has been juiced to -210, but SportsLine's model still likes it at this price. Stafford has been as consistent as any quarterback in the NFL, throwing at least two touchdowns in five straight games. In fact, he has only gone under 1.5 touchdowns once since mid-November.

Stafford should have no problem finding the end zone twice against a mediocre Cincinnati secondary. He has one of the top wide receivers in the NFL at his disposal, as Cooper Kupp led the league in receiving yards this season. The model has Stafford throwing for 1.90 touchdowns in its latest simulations, making over 1.5 a nice wager.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl prop bets for Rams vs. Bengals

In addition, the model is making four more bold Matthew Stafford prop picks, including one that hit all but six times during the regular season. You need to see the model's top Super Bowl prop bets before making any Rams vs. Bengals picks.

Which Matthew Stafford prop bet offers the best value? And what other Stafford prop bets does the model love for Super Bowl 56? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 56 prop bets, all from the model that's up over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks.