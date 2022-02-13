The Los Angeles Rams won seven of their first eight games of the season, but came back to the pack in the NFC West with a three-game losing streak. They've bounced back in a big way, however, winning five of their last six regular-season contests. They claimed their third NFC West title in five years and won three postseason games to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. The Rams (15-5) will try to complete their season with their first championship since 1999 when they meet the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday.

When is the Super Bowl 2022? Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Super Bowl 56 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bengals:

Who is in the Super Bowl 2022? Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals vs. Rams point spread: Los Angeles -4

Bengals vs. Rams over-under total: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -195, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Favorite is 3-1-1 against the spread in the past five Super Bowls

CIN: Bengals have covered six consecutive games against opponents with winning records



Why the Rams can cover

Cooper Kupp had a season for the ages in 2021, recording league-highs of 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches. The 28-year-old's reception and yardage totals were the second-most in a single season in NFL history, and his 13 combined 100-yard performances in the regular season and 2022 NFL playoffs are the most. Kupp is seven receptions away from breaking Travis Kelce's record for most in a postseason (2020) and needs 114 receiving yards to join Larry Fitzgerald (546 in 2008) as the only players with 500 in one playoffs.

In Los Angeles' victory over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, Kupp had 142 receiving yards and Odell Beckham Jr. registered 113, making the Rams the fifth team in the Super Bowl era with two 100-yard receivers in a conference championship game. On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles has allowed the second-fewest total yards (274.7) this postseason and a league-low 54 on the ground. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has recorded 1.5 of the Rams' five sacks this postseason and notched 12.5 of the team's 50 during the regular season, making him the fourth player since the statistic became official in 1982 to register at least eight in each of his first eight seasons.

Why the Bengals can cover

Much attention is being paid to the potential mismatch between Cincinnati's offensive line and Los Angeles' defensive front. However, quarterback Joe Burrow has shown the ability to overcome pressure. The Titans sacked Burrow nine times in the divisional round, tying a playoff record, yet Burrow and the Bengals still found a way to escape with a win.

While Burrow will take sacks, he generally avoids the catastrophic errors. He only threw 14 interceptions during the regular season and has been picked off just twice in the 2022 NFL playoffs. With one of the best receiving corps in the NFL to work with, Burrow has shown he's almost unflappable, giving Cincinnati a chance to either win Super Bowl 56 or at least keep it within the spread.

How to make Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl picks

