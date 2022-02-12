Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will try to continue a magical run through the 2022 NFL playoffs when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 2022 Super Bowl. The Rams won the NFC with victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers and will play in the big game in their home stadium. The Rams are 15-5 overall and 8-1 in their last nine games, with a 7-3 overall record in home tilts this season. The Bengals are 6-1 in their last seven games and came back from a 21-3 deficit to unseat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds.

This season he has been on fire. Hartstein is 74-49-1 with his last 124 sides, for a profit of more than $1,700.

In addition, Hartstein has gone an astounding 29-17 on his last 46 NFL picks involving Los Angeles returning $966 to $100 bettors.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Rams vs. Bengals and revealed his Super Bowl 56 picks and predictions.

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -185, Cincinnati +160

LAR: Rams are 10-10 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 against the spread this season



Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is a balanced team with notably strong units on both sides of the ball. However, the single biggest mismatch in this game is the Rams' defense against the Bengals' offense when it comes to pass protection. Los Angeles produced 50 sacks in the regular season, No. 3 in the NFL, and its havoc creation led to 19 interceptions, tied for third-most in the NFL. The Rams forced a turnover on 13.3 percent of drives, while opponents scored touchdowns on only 51.8 percent of trips to the red zone.

The Rams have been even better in the NFL playoff bracket, giving up fewer than 280 total yards per game, and have stars on defense like Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey. Miller and Donald can tee off on a Bengals offensive line that is vulnerable, as Cincinnati was No. 29 in the NFL in allowing 55 sacks during the regular season. That spotty pass protection has continued in the NFL playoffs 2022. Donald finished in the top eight of the NFL in tackles for loss (19), sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (four) during the regular season as the most impactful defender in football.

Why the Bengals can cover

Joe Burrow is a top-tier quarterback, finishing near the top of the NFL in passing yards, passer rating, yards per pass attempt and completion rate. Burrow has an elite trio of wide receivers as well, with Ja'Marr Chase experiencing an all-time rookie season. Chase finished in the top four in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per carry, and his speed is unquestionably elite.

The running game is keyed by a top-five running back in Joe Mixon, who rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. All told, the Bengals averaged 27.1 points per game, a top-eight figure, and led the NFL in yards per pass attempt at 8.7. Cincinnati is capable of explosive plays, including 16 throws of 40-plus yards, and don't beat themselves. The Bengals lead the NFL in penalty yards with only 620, and were second-best in penalties (72) during the regular season.

How to make Bengals vs. Rams picks

For Super Bowl 56 matchup, Hartstein is leaning under on the point total.

So, who wins Rams vs. Bengals in the Super Bowl 2022?