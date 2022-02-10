Sean McVay leads the Los Angeles Rams against Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. The big game is set for Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with the Rams playing in their home stadium. Los Angeles is 8-1 in its last nine games, including the 2022 NFL playoffs, and 15-5 overall this season. Cincinnati is 6-1 in its last seven games, including a shocking comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and 7-3 in games outside Cincinnati.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Rams vs. Bengals and revealed his Super Bowl 56 picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bengals vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -175, Cincinnati +150

LAR: Rams are 10-10 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 against the spread this season



Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is elite on offense, with top-10 marks in total yards, yards per play, passing offense, and yards per pass attempt. The Rams have a bevy of pass-catchers, including Odell Beckham Jr., but the attack is based on a connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford was electric down the stretch in the NFC Championship Game, completing 14 of his final 17 passes for 159 yards in leading a comeback win. For the season, Stafford ranks in the top eight of the NFL in passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns, touchdown percentage, passer rating, yards per pass attempt and sack avoidance.

Kupp has been the NFL's best wide receiver this season, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Kupp's dominance was consistent as well, as he finished No. 2 in yards from scrimmage with 13 different games in which he surpassed 100 receiving yards, setting an NFL record in the process.

Why the Bengals can cover

Los Angeles threw 18 interceptions during the regular season, tied for No. 27 in the NFL. The Rams also generated only 4.0 rushing yards per attempt, ranking in the bottom 10, and had only three rushes of 20 or more yards this season. Cincinnati's defense is not elite on paper, but the Bengals are allowing only 19.7 points per game in the NFL playoffs 2022.

Cincinnati also ranked as strongly above average in several key categories, including yards per carry allowed (4.3), scoring percentage allowed (33.9 percent), rushing plays of 20-plus yards allowed (eight), sacks (42) and fumbles recovered (eight). With a strong defense combined with a top-flight offense and Joe Burrow operating at the top of his game, the Bengals are dangerous.

How to make Bengals vs. Rams picks

