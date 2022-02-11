The Cincinnati Bengals will try to keep the magic alive on Sunday with a chance to earn the franchise's first Super Bowl victory. The Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, and Cincinnati will operate as a rare road team against a Rams squad playing in its own stadium. Cincinnati is 6-1 in the last seven games, headlined by a stunning upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Los Angeles is 8-1 in the last nine games overall and 7-3 at SoFi Stadium this season.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds.

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -185, Cincinnati +160

LAR: Rams are 10-10 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 against the spread this season



Why the Rams can cover

The Rams are highly prolific in the passing game, which matches up well against the Bengals. Los Angeles averages 8.1 yards per pass attempt, a top-five figure, and 6.0 yards per play overall. The Rams are converting nearly 44 percent of third downs, largely due to the passing game, and are in the top three in passing plays of 20-plus yards and 40-plus yards. The Rams protect Matthew Stafford effectively, allowing only 31 sacks this season. Stafford is near the top of the league with 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and 8.1 yards per pass attempt.

Los Angeles has the best pass-catcher in the NFL in Cooper Kupp, who led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The Bengals have allowed 65 passes of at least 20 yards this season, No. 29 in the NFL, and allow opponents to convert more than 41 percent of third-down chances.

Why the Bengals can cover

Los Angeles threw 18 interceptions during the regular season, tied for No. 27 in the NFL. The Rams also generated only 4.0 rushing yards per attempt, ranking in the bottom 10, and had only three rushes of 20 or more yards this season. Cincinnati's defense is not elite on paper, but the Bengals are allowing only 19.7 points per game in the NFL playoffs 2022.

Cincinnati also ranked as strongly above average in several key categories, including yards per carry allowed (4.3), scoring percentage allowed (33.9 percent), rushing plays of 20-plus yards allowed (eight), sacks (42) and fumbles recovered (eight). With a strong defense combined with a top-flight offense and Joe Burrow operating at the top of his game, the Bengals are dangerous.

