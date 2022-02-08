Super Bowl 56 will feature two of the league's top receiver-quarterback combinations in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase for the Cincinnati Bengals and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp for the Los Angeles Rams. For 2022 Super Bowl prop bets, that means plenty of opportunities to wager on stars to underperform or overperform. With Joe Mixon and Cam Akers at running back for each team, there's plenty of star power to bet on for your NFL props.

Stafford's totals at Caesars Sportsbook include 279.5 passing yards, 35.5 attempts and 5.5 rushing yards, while Burrow's are 273.5, 36.5 and 11.5. Which side should you back with your 2022 Super Bowl bets? Before backing any NFL player props for Rams vs. Bengals, you need to see the Super Bowl 56 prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 Super Bowl on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. Last season, its NFL prop bets went 389-310, returning over $3,000.

With Bengals vs. Rams set for Super Bowl LVI, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top Rams vs. Bengals NFL player prop bets for Super Bowl 56

After simulating Bengals vs. Rams 10,000 times, the model predicts that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow goes under 276.5 passing yards. The former Heisman Trophy winner at LSU became the first quarterback in NFL history to make it to the Super Bowl within two seasons of being the No. 1 overall pick. But despite being one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL, he hasn't been putting up eye-popping numbers during the 2022 NFL playoffs.

After throwing for 971 yards and eight touchdowns during his final two regular-season games, Burrow has thrown for 250 yards or fewer in two of his three postseason starts. Now, he'll take on a Rams defense that has held two of its three opponents this postseason to 250 yards or fewer through the air. The model is projecting he throws for just 250 yards on average.

SportsLine's NFL model also says Ja'Marr Chase goes under 5.5 catches (+100) in the latest Super Bowl prop bets at Caesars. Chase was one of the NFL's most productive receivers as a rookie in 2021, as he reunited with his LSU quarterback Burrow and came in fourth in the league in receiving yards.

The model projects the Rams to keep Chase wrapped up in Super Bowl 56, at least in terms of volume. The model projects him to get 80 total receiving yards in the big game, but projects him to have fewer than six catches.

How to make Super Bowl LVI player prop bets for Bengals vs. Rams

In addition, the model says another star easily surpasses his yardage total and has a plus-money prop payout you'll want to jump on. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Rams vs. Bengals prop bets for Super Bowl 2022.

Which Super Bowl 56 prop bets should you target? And which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Rams vs. Bengals? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bengals vs. Rams prop bets, all from the model that's up over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.