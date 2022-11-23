Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The latest Week 12 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the visiting Bills favored by 9.5. Dallas is a 9-point favorite at home and the Vikings are favored by 2.5 in the nightcap. Before you lock in your 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks and parlays, be sure to check out the latest 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four ties during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has intensely examined the latest NFL odds and betting lines, and its picks and predictions are in. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of almost 50-1. You can only see the model's Thanksgiving Day NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Thanksgiving Day 2022 NFL predictions

One key piece to the 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL parlay: The model is backing Over 45.5 points in the Cowboys vs. Giants game. Dallas is seventh in the league in scoring with an average of 25.1 points and has surpassed that amount in its last three games. The Cowboys went over this total on their own against Chicago in Week 8, when they posted a 49-29 victory.

Dallas came close to the number again last week when it rolled to a 40-3 triumph at Minnesota. The last three meetings between the Cowboys and Giants in the Lone Star State have been high-scoring affairs, with the teams combining for at least 52 points. Last year, Dallas rolled past New York, 44-20 at home. See which other parlay picks to make here.

How to make Thanksgiving Day NFL picks

The model also has five other Thanksgiving NFL picks, including an against-the-spread play on an underdog. You can only see the model's Thanksgiving Day best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

So what are the six 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks that could return a massive payout of almost 50-1 if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL bets will give you a Thanksgiving Day to remember, all from the proven model with a history of crushing its NFL picks, and find out.