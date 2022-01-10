The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title with a win over the New York Jets in Week 18, giving Buffalo back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1990-91 seasons. Now, the Bills will square off with a familiar foe on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022. Buffalo begins its quest to lift the Lombardi Trophy at home against the New England Patriots on Saturday in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

According to the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Bills enter Saturday's showdown as 4.5-point favorites. Is there value on the Bills, who have won just five of their last 20 meetings against the Patriots? Or should you look elsewhere in the NFL playoff bracket before locking in your NFL Wild Card picks? Before making any NFL playoff picks or predictions, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 136-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every NFL playoff game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Steelers to cover as 12.5-point underdogs on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh barely squeaked in to the 2021 NFL playoffs, but the Steelers have the experience to make noise in the postseason.

The Steelers are led by their defense, which has given up 14 points or fewer in three of their last four games. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is the main playmaker for Pittsburgh and is coming off a record-setting season. Watt tied Michael Strahan's sack record (22.5) in Pittsburgh's victory over Baltimore in Week 18 and will try to disrupt Patrick Mahomes' timing in the pocket on Sunday.

Kansas City has won its last six home games, but the Chiefs are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five meetings against opponents from the AFC North. The model is predicting that Pittsburgh's defense records 2.81 sacks on average, helping the Steelers stay within the double-digit spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

