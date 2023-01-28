Any given Sunday, they say, and the 2023 NFL playoffs have proven just that: since Super Wild Card Weekend, we've seen the Jaguars overcome a 27-point deficit to beat the Chargers, the Giants travel to Minnesota and win a shootout with the Vikings, the 49ers withstand the Cowboys' pass rush in a nail-biter, and the Bengals rout the Bills in snowy Buffalo. You just never quite know exactly what you're gonna get, which makes this week's AFC and NFC championships all the more enticing.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

49ers at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -2.5, O/U 46

SportsLine expert bets: Micah Roberts is 16-5 in his last 21 ATS picks involving the 49ers. Find his in-depth betting breakdown of San Francisco's chances right here. Emory Hunt, meanwhile, is on a 37-22-1 run on his last 60 ATS picks involving the Eagles. Check out his full analysis of the NFC Championship, including a confident ATS projection, right here.

Predictions:

"The Eagles offense had another big rushing day against the Giants, which is the basis of their offense. Jalen Hurts can throw it, but they have to be able to run it here. That's why their top-rated offensive line is key. They have to get push in the run game and keep Nick Bosa and gang off Hurts when they do throw. The 49ers linebackers can run and cover, which is a must against the Eagles offense. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are special. They will have to be in this one. But I look for Hurts to outplay Brock Purdy and lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. That Eagles offensive line and pass rush will decide this game." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco

"Maybe it's public and maybe it's chalky, but as much as I loved the 49ers to beat the Cowboys by at least a touchdown last week, I feel just as strongly that the Eagles do just that to them this weekend. Brock Purdy is getting exposed. He's yet to play a road game anything like this one. Yeah, he played at Seattle (a team the 49ers owned this year) and at Las Vegas (which was basically a 49ers home game). Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game is quite a different deal. This Philly pass rush will get to him, and the 49ers will need to play a helluva lot better on both sides in the trenches than they did last week against a far inferior Dallas team." -- NFL insider Jason La Canfora

"Purdy struggled against a good Cowboys defense last week and this week, he'll be facing an Eagles defense that's even better. The Eagles have already racked up the third-most sacks in NFL history for a single season (75) and they could pass the 1985 Bears for the second-most if they pick up six more sacks on Sunday. If your defense does anything better than the 1985 Bears, that automatically makes your defense awesome. ... I don't think Jalen Hurts is going to have a huge game against the 49ers, but I like his chances against San Francisco's defense more than I like Purdy's chances against Philadelphia's defense. ... (In college), Hurts' Oklahoma team beat Purdy's Iowa State team 42-41. I don't expect Purdy to total six touchdowns on Sunday and I don't think Hurts will lead the Eagles to 42 points, but like their college battle, I do think we'll see a game that goes down to the wire that ends with Hurts coming out on top." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech, who's taking the Eagles to win and the 49ers to cover

"Philadelphia's offense should be able to throw on this Niners secondary, particularly deep. Kyle Shanahan's defense ranks in the bottom five in the NFL in completion percentage, touchdown-to-interception ratio, and passer rating against throws 25+ yards down the field. Meanwhile, that's part of what Jalen Hurts does best. The Eagles quarterback has a passer rating of 125.0 on throws 25 or more yards downfield and has 10 touchdowns to just one interception on those throws. Defensively, the Eagles also have the personnel to slow down this Purdy-led offense. The 49ers offense leads the NFL in motion rate, yards after the catch, and attempts inside the numbers. The Eagles defense ranks top 10 in the league against all of those categories." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Eagles (-2.5) Eagles Eagles Eagles 49ers 49ers 49ers Eagles Eagles

Bengals at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -1.5, O/U 48

SportsLine expert bets: R.J. White is the king of ATS NFL picks, ranking No. 1 in that category among SportsLine experts over the last half-decade, returning more than $2,500 to $100 players. He's also 49-32-2 (+1354) on his last 83 picks involving the Bengals. We can tell you he's leaning Over on the total, but you can find his full breakdown of the matchup right here.

Predictions:

"Patrick Mahomes' mobility will matter against a Bengals defense that has so many moving parts and can blitz from all over. They've done a great job against him late in games in the past three times they've played. The Jaguars didn't come after Mahomes enough after he hurt his ankle, but you can bet the Bengals will, even though that's not the strategy they used to beat him in the title game last year. ... Burrow seems to relish the big moments. I expect him to play well here, while Mahomes' limited mobility will be in play. Again, that matters and it's why the Bengals will be going to their second straight Super Bowl." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco

"Take the Mahomes situation out of it. Say he is himself. I still see this as a game played around 27-24, with the Bengals getting the lean from me. They have the secret sauce to make Mahomes and Andy Reid seem all too human human. It's been a struggle for the Chiefs to keep their offense rolling against this team, and the Bengals have beat them in the fourth quarter of all three games they have played over the last three years. They did it when it was a must to spy Mahomes, mush-rush him and worry about him scampering for 13 yards on third-and-12. Now, they aren't going to have to worry nearly as much as that outside-the-pocket, spin-around-and-run element that has been so vital to the Chiefs' offense in these big spots." -- NFL insider Jason La Canfora

"If Mahomes isn't healthy enough to move around, that's going to create a lot of issues for Chiefs. I mean, he's struggled against the Bengals when he's healthy, so it's hard to see him doing much better when he's not healthy. The last time we saw Mahomes try to play in a big game with an injury came in Super Bowl LV and we all know how that turned out (if you don't remember how that turned out, that's the Super Bowl where the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers 31-9 in a game where Mahomes threw two picks while also getting sacked three times). ... Since 2014, there have been a total of 13 AFC or NFC title games that have been rematches from the regular season and in those 13 games, the team that won during the regular season has gone 10-3 in the title game rematch. Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes. Also, Burrow has never lost in January (7-0), he's never lost a road playoff game (3-0) and I think we all know where I'm going with this pick." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech

"Beyond the injury to Mahomes, the Bengals defense shouldn't be slept on. Yes, Joe Burrow should get his and continue to find success against Kansas City's defense, but his defensive group has a knack for shutting the door on opponents. This postseason, the Bengals have allowed zero fourth-quarter points. And that's no fluke. The Bengals ranked second in the NFL in the fewest fourth-quarter points allowed during the year. Translation: if you find yourself trailing the Bengals heading into the fourth quarter, you're toast. Offensively, I do think the Bengals can exploit a mediocre run defense of the Chiefs as well, which means another strong day from Joe Mixon. The Chiefs allowed 7.6 yards per carry in the divisional round against Jacksonville, meaning their middle-of-the-pack run defense has lost its way." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan