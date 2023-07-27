Since trading All-Pro Tyreek Hill prior to the 2022 season, the Chiefs' wide receiver corps has undergone a lot of change. Now, with the 2023 season around the corner, a new face is emerging as one of Patrick Mahomes' most consistent options out wide: rookie Rashee Rice, a second-round pick out of SMU this April.

After losing veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, Kansas City was expected to lean more on in-season trade acquisition Kadarius Toney, the former Giants first-rounder. But with Toney now sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury, the 23-year-old Rice has taken the most first-team practice reps among Chiefs wide receivers, according to The Athletic.

"Rice appears to be making fewer mistakes with each passing day," reports Nate Taylor, "and his catching ability -- whether with routine passes, fastballs between multiple defenders or perfect passes from Mahomes just over the outstretched arms of a defender -- has been splendid." Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has echoed the praise, noting Rice's "incremental improvements."

Second-year receiver Skyy Moore, a second-round pick in 2022, has also been a popular projection for more action in the wake of Toney's injury. The Western Michigan product could be in line for more of a utility-type role, however, recently taking Wildcat snaps as a runner to open training camp.

Besides star tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes' ultimate go-to in the passing game, the Chiefs also have receiving options in former Packers reserve Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who approached 700 yards in his 2022 Kansas City debut; former Giants prospect Richie James, who broke out as a Daniel Jones outlet in 2022; and second-year Clemson product Justyn Ross.