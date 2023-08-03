If you want to see an NFL game without spending a lot of money, your best bet is usually to attend to a preseason game. During the preseason, you can almost always find tickets on the secondary market for under $15. However, that definitely won't be the case for Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and the Browns, which is currently seeing historical demand.

As of noon on Thursday, the CHEAPEST ticket to get into the game is more than $400 on Stubhub, which is absolutely crazy when you consider that you can currently buy a ticket for the Browns' HOME OPENER for under $150. It costs more to attend the Hall of Fame Game than the Browns' first regular-season game, which is against the Bengals!

If you check on SeatGeek for a ticket to the Hall of Fame Game, the situation is slightly better with the cheapest seats going for just $475. SeatGeek told Front Office Sports that this is the most demand that the company has ever seen for a Hall of Fame Game with tickets selling for an average of $228.

Basically, if you want to attend the Browns-Jets game and you don't already have a ticket, you're going to be spending a small fortune.

If you're wondering why tickets are so expensive, it seems to be a classic case of supply and demand: There's a high demand for tickets and not a lot of supply.

Let's take a look at why the high tickets prices are happening:

Game is being played in small stadium. Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, has a capacity of just over 20,000, which makes it a incredibly small for a venue that's hosting an NFL game. Of course, the game is held here every year and the ticket demand is never this high, so there are obviously other factors, so let's move on to the next one.

The Jets are involved in the game. Between the Aaron Rodgers trade

Basically, this has been the perfect confluence of events when it comes to high ticket prices and it will be tough for any future Hall of Fame Game to match it. Anyway, if you can't score a ticket to the game, the good news for you is that you can watch it for free on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET.