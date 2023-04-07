While teams are certainly thinking about what players they will try and incorporate during the summer transfer window, many are wondering who exactly will be their coach come next season. We've seen some big-name managers come and go over recent weeks with some legendary clubs also potentially in the market for new bosses, with the end of the 2022-23 season weighing heavily on what clubs will do next.

To start off April, Chelsea fired their second manager of the season and have now hired their third, having gotten rid of both Thomas Tuchel and then Graham Potter. Meanwhile, Tottenham's Antonio Conte burned his bridge to Tottenham Hotspur stadium and is now a free agent as Spurs look to find the man that can lead them to glory.

While more changes are surely coming, here are the notable hirings and firings, open jobs, potential openings and available tacticians:

Notable hirings and firings

Team In Out Analysis Chelsea FC Frank Lampard* Graham Potter After spending around $350 in the winter transfer window, the Blues continued to struggle to score goals despite making it to the Champions League quarterfinals. But now sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League, it's up to ownership to find their new coach to take them forward. Candidates reportedly include Luis Enrique and Julian Naglesmann. * The short term answer is legend Frank Lampard, who is returns to his former post until another manager is found. He would replace Bruno Saltor, who led the team in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday. Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel Julian Nagelsmann The Bavarians worked quickly around the international window to let go of Naglesmann while bringing in Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and PSG. They made the move knowing that they had their guy, Tuchel, ready to jump on board, so this wasn't an open position for more than just hours. Tottenham Cristian Stellini (interm) Antonio Conte The Tottenham job is open after Conte went nuts in a post-match press conference in March, essentially questioning the club's strategy. He also described its pedigree, for a lack of better words, as that of losers, saying that Tottenham just don't win anything. It's safe to say this next hire is a huge one with the futures of Harry Kane and others up in the air. Candidates are likely to include Nagelsmann and former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Brazil national team Ramon Menezes (interim) Tite A dream job for many as it's the best national team job in the world if you are talking about a combination of current quality and history. Tite's reign is done after falling short in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the name linked the most here is that of Carlo Ancelotti. U.S. men's national team Anthony Hudson (interim) Gregg Berhalter This is the fourth month that the USMNT job has been open after the Reyna-Berhalter family feud created quite the storm over U.S. Soccer. All has been pretty quiet on this front with USSF going as far as saying Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate. They'll be smart to get somebody in place by this summer's Gold Cup. One name to watch is that of Jesse Marsch.

Potential openings

Team Current manager Analysis Paris Saint-Germain Christophe Galtier These feels like the end is near with them crashing out of Europe way too earlier and even struggling domestically. The fact that they lead Ligue 1 by only six points is actually quite alarming considering how much more they spend on salaries and transfers than everybody else. Galtier was viewed as a smart hire, but it's been anything but. Poor recruitment, a lack of it in defense, has been the difference. Could this be Zinedine Zidane's landing spot? Inter Milan Simone Inzaghi Another marriage that seems headed for a summer separation unless he can somehow win the Champions League. Sometimes things simply run their course, and this is one of them. He's gotten them domestic cup hardware and there has been some positives, but inconsistency has resulted in them likely looking elsewhere come this summer. Liverpool Jurgen Klopp I know, I know. Hard to imagine. You know what else is hard to imagine? This Liverpool squad being so darn average. They've had their injury issues, and losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich and Luis Diaz to injury has not helped the cause. With what Klopp's accomplished there, it certainly feels like he will be given more time, but you never know... Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti This is an easy one. If Ancelotti leaves for the Brazil job, and this one becomes open by default. As for who they could target? Well, Zidane is still available. AC Milan Stefano Pioli Another one that could be open, but it isn't likely if they batter Napoli in the UCL quarterfinals just like they did in Serie A. Pioli has worked wonders at the club and has been given the time, and that resulted in Italy's biggest club returning to where it so often was, as the very top domestically. He's got Milan in the top four, and despite some questionable transfers, there is still a great base there. AS Roma Jose Mourinho You just never know with Mou. Could he be tempted by a return to Real Madrid or Chelsea? Dare I say it, would he be interested in coaching a national team that is hosting the next World Cup? He's been quite coy about his future at Roma, essentially saying it's pretty much up to the club. But he's gotten them a trophy (UEFA Conference League) and has them in the Europa League quarterfinals and in contention for a top-four spot. He's earned the right to stay, but with him, anything could happen.

Notable available managers