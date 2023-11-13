"Monday Night Football" is back to close out Week 10, and so are the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning. The dynamic return to the booth (or couch, or however you care to describe it) tonight in Week 10 for their alternate broadcast of the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

The former NFL stars will appear live on ESPN2 for 10 different games in 2023, welcoming different celebrity guests along the way.

Here's a complete look at their schedule, plus how to watch:

How to watch the 'ManningCast'

Dates: Select Mondays (see below)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 | Stream: fubo

Note: All 10 of the Manning brothers' broadcasts will be televised on ESPN2, but they will also be available to stream for tablet and mobile on NFL+. Select games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Remaining 2023 'ManningCast' schedule