"Monday Night Football" is back to close out Week 13, and so are the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning. The dynamic duo return to the booth (or couch, or however you care to describe it) tonight in Week 13 for their alternate broadcast of a key AFC showdown in Jacksonville as the Jaguars host the Cincinnati Bengals.

The scheduled guests for Week 13's broadcast include Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and former Cincinnnati Bengals star receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Here's a complete look at their schedule, plus how to watch:

How to watch the 'ManningCast'

Dates: Select Mondays (see below)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 | Stream: fubo

Note: All 10 of the Manning brothers' broadcasts will be televised on ESPN2, but they will also be available to stream for tablet and mobile on NFL+. Select games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Remaining 2023 'ManningCast' schedule