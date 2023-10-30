"Monday Night Football" is back to close out Week 8, but the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning are not. The dynamic duo will return to the booth (or couch, or however you care to describe it) in Week 9 for their alternate broadcast.

The former NFL stars will appear live on ESPN2 for 10 different games in 2023, welcoming different celebrity guests along the way.

Here's a complete look at their schedule, plus how to watch:

How to watch the 'ManningCast'

Dates: Select Mondays (see below)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 | Stream: fubo

Note: All 10 of the Manning brothers' broadcasts will be televised on ESPN2, but they will also be available to stream for tablet and mobile on NFL+. Select games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

2023 'ManningCast' schedule