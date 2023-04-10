After winning the 2023 Masters on Sunday, Jon Rahm decided to share some hilarious details about how his victory almost didn't happen because he got jinxed by a good friend before the tournament even started. The twist here is that his good friend just happened to be Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.

Following his win at Augusta National, Rahm revealed that he got a text from Ertz just before he was set to tee off in the first round Thursday.

"For those people who believe in jinxing," Rahm said. "Thursday morning, when I was getting on the golf cart, getting to the putting green 10 minutes before my tee time, I saw a text from a good friend of mine, and I am going to name him because he is a Super Bowl winning champion, Zach Ertz."

So where does the jinxing come in?

"He sent the text, and I am going to paraphrase here, but it said, 'That first green is looking like a walk in the park right now,' 10 minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament," Rahm explained. "So thank you, Zach. Don't ever do that again, please."

Rahm won the Masters by finishing 12 under, which is extremely impressive when you consider how his week started. As he mentioned, he four-putted the first hole, which led to a double bogey, so he was 2 over before he even got to the second hole.

Of course, since Rahm ended up winning a green jacket, Ertz didn't feel any sort of guilt for possibly jinxing his friend.

"I apologize for absolutely nothing," Ertz wrote on Twitter. "You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend! Congratulations!"

The best part of all of this is the fact that J.J. Watt decided to share the entire text thread on Twitter. Rahm didn't mention Watt's name following the win, but it seems Watt was in the text thread with both Rahm and Ertz.

In the text thread, Watt tells Rahm, "Pretend you're playing with Zach and I. You'll set the course record!"

Ertz then responds with, "First hole green looks like a walk in the park."

Rahm only carded one double bogey in the entire tournament, and the fact that it came on the hole that Ertz specifically mentioned is kind of hilarious. It's also kind of hilarious that Watt also shared Ertz' reaction to Rahm's four-putt disaster.

"4 putt to start the round... not ideal," Ertz wrote in a text that he only sent to Watt.

The good news for Rahm is that he played the final 71 holes at 14 under, which allowed him to win the tournament. Rahm actually went in to the final round Sunday trailing the leader by two strokes, but he was able to come away with the victory after shooting a 69, which ended up giving him a comfortable four-stroke win over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who both finished 8 under.

As Ertz mentioned, his texts are basically a reverse jinx now, so the tight end is going to have to send them to Rahm before every major tournament from now on.