Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant, is one step away from reaching heights no other rookie QB has ever reached in NFL history, let alone the last pick of the NFL Draft. If the 49ers reach the Super Bowl, or even win, this tale goes from improbable to one of the most impossible feats in sports history.

It's within his grasp, and the way he's been playing, it's becoming quite realistic. He's a perfect 7-0 since taking over as the 49ers starting QB, and he even leads the NFL in touchdown passes, yards per pass attempt and passer rating in that span.

Here's a look at some of the improbable marks he would reach by winning on Sunday.

First rookie QB to start Super Bowl

Purdy would be the first rookie QB to ever start a Super Bowl. He's the fifth rookie QB to start a conference championship game, and the previous four had a rough go of it, as we documented earlier this week.

Rookie QBs to Start Conference Title Game Opponent Result Brock Purdy (2022 49ers) at Eagles ? Mark Sanchez (2009 Jets) at Colts Lost Joe Flacco (2008 Ravens) at Steelers Lost Ben Roethlisberger (2004 Steelers) Patriots Lost Shaun King (1999 Buccaneers) at Rams Lost

Youngest QB to start Super Bowl

Purdy will be 23 years and 47 days old on the day of Super Bowl LVII. He would surpass Dan Marino (an older 23) as the youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl ever. It just so happens that Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Marino, as his dad grew up a Dolphins fan. If you're looking to stump your friends with a trivia question, the only other QB to start a Super Bowl wearing No. 13 (besides Marino) is Kurt Warner.

Youngest QBs to Start Super Bowl Age (Years-Days) Dan Marino (1984 Dolphins) 23-127 Ben Roethlisberger (2005 Steelers) 23-340 David Woodley (1982 Dolphins) 24-097 Jared Goff (2018 Rams) 24-112

Lowest-drafted QB to start Super Bowl

You may have heard this before, but Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He'd be the lowest-drafted QB to ever start a Super Bowl (262nd overall). The mark currently belongs to Brad Johnson, who was the 227th pick in the ninth round of the 1992 NFL Draft, and won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers. Of course, I can't forget to mention two undrafted QBs have started a Super Bowl, Kurt Warner and Jake Delhomme.

Lowest-Drafted QBs to Start Super Bowl Overall Pick Season Brad Johnson 227th 2002 David Woodley 214th 1982 Joe Kapp 209th 1969 Bart Starr 200th 1966-67 Tom Brady 199th 10 times

13th backup QB (and first 3rd-string QB) to start Super Bowl

Full disclosure, you could say this list is subjective, but after combing through every Super Bowl starting QB I'm confident that Purdy would be the 13th backup QB to start in a Super Bowl, and the first 3rd-string QB. There's good symmetry here too, as the last backup QB to do this was Nick Foles in the 2017 season. Purdy, of course, has to get through Foles' old team, the Eagles, to reach Super Bowl LVII.

Backup QBs to Start Super Bowl Team Result Nick Foles 2017 Eagles Won Colin Kaepernick 2012 49ers Lost Jake Delhomme 2003 Panthers Lost Tom Brady 2001 Patriots Won Trent Dilfer 2000 Ravens Won Kurt Warner 1999 Rams Won Jeff Hostetler 1990 Giants Won Doug Williams 1987 Washington Won Jim Plunkett 1980 Raiders Won Vince Ferragamo 1979 Rams Lost Roger Staubach 1971 Cowboys Won Earl Morrall 1968 Colts Lost

Fifth QB to start Super Bowl in first season as a starter

While Purdy would be the first rookie QB to start a Super Bowl, it's worth mentioning some others who burst onto the scene and made the big game. Purdy would be the fifth QB to start a Super Bowl in his first season as a starter, along with Colin Kaepernick, Tom Brady, Kurt Warner and Vince Ferragamo. Brady and Warner, who have authored two of the best underdog stories in league history, were the only two QBs to win a Super Bowl in their first season as a starter. Safe to say a championship by Purdy would rival, and probably surpass, their stories, at least if you're looking at just their first Super Bowls.

QBs to Start Super Bowl in First Season as Starter Result Colin Kaepernick (2012 49ers) Lost Tom Brady (2001 Patriots) Won Kurt Warner (1999 Rams) Won Vince Ferragamo (1979 Rams) Lost

Second-fewest career starts entering Super Bowl start

Purdy would be without a doubt one of the least-experienced signal callers to start in the Super Bowl. His five career regular-season starts would be tied for the second-fewest for any starting QB entering the Super Bowl. Jeff Hostetler had just four starts in his career before leading the Giants to a win in Super Bowl XXV to cap the 1990 season.

Fewest Career Reg. Season-Starts by QB Entering Super Bowl Start Starts Result Jeff Hostetler (1990 Giants) 4 Won Vince Ferragamo (1979 Rams) 5 Lost Colin Kaepernick (2012 49ers) 7 Lost Tom Brady (2001 Patriots) 14 Won Roger Staubach (1971 Cowboys) 14 Won Kurt Warner (1999 Rams) 16 Won

Third Mr. Irrelevant to play in Super Bowl

And fittingly saving the best for last, Purdy can become the third Mr. Irrelevant to play in a Super Bowl. Linebacker Marty Moore, the final pick of the 1994 NFL Draft, played in Super Bowl XXXI with the Patriots (lost to Packers). Kicker Ryan Succop, the final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers vs the Chiefs.