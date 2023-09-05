Quarterbacks are one of the central driving forces of the NFL. It's why, every year, there's so much attention on which signal-callers belong among the game's select elite. Not to be overlooked in the QB discussion, however, are the backup jobs.

We need look only to a pair of recent NFC contenders -- the Eagles and 49ers -- to see just how important a strong No. 2 can be. Philadelphia famously won its first Lombardi Trophy in 2017 when Nick Foles replaced an injured Carson Wentz and went on to best Tom Brady in the big game. Then, just last season, San Francisco advanced all the way to the NFC title game -- against the Eagles, coincidentally -- thanks in large part due to Brock Purdy bringing improbable poise off the bench.

Which teams have the best insurance plans under center today? Here's how we'd stack up all 32 backups going into 2023:

The former undrafted prospect has spent four years on and off practice squads, beating out journeyman Trevor Siemian to back up Joe Burrow. But he's still yet to throw an NFL pass. His most notable attribute is knowledge of Zac Taylor's offense.

Smaller and streaky, the fourth-rounder out of Georgia struggled with accuracy even against deep reserves in the preseason, leaving Los Angeles with wholly unproven insurance behind Matthew Stafford. At least he's within Sean McVay's system.

The former second-rounder technically competed with Baker Mayfield to replace the retired Tom Brady as Tampa Bay's starter, but he's still thrown just nine NFL passes and isn't necessarily built to improvise from the pocket.

We don't know which one will actually be the No. 2, thanks to the Cardinals' "competitive" approach. Dobbs is more like a top-25 backup with select experience, whereas Tune is a total unknown, profiling as a more mobile version of the departed Colt McCoy.

Going on 38, you don't want him starting more than a game or two. In fact, it's been six years since he started multiple games. The ex-Patriots mainstay knows Josh McDaniels' system, but sharp rookie Aidan O'Connell should probably be QB2 already.

After Chicago cut former XFL star P.J. Walker, it's the undrafted rookie's time to shine behind Justin Fields. Who knows how he'll fare against legit NFL speed coming out of Division II Shepherd. But he at least showed moxie and mobility in the preseason.

He failed to stick as a starter for the ailing Texans in 2022, but the former undrafted reserve fared better than expected despite dire surroundings with Washington and the Panthers. He should enjoy Buffalo, resting behind Josh Allen.

After four years in Tampa Bay, including three as Tom Brady's backup, the ex-Jaguars starter is replacing Chad Henne as Patrick Mahomes insurance. He's not seen much action in years and probably has limited upside, but he knows the game.

The Liberty product was mostly listless as a rookie, scrambling around while replacing an injured Ryan Tannehill, hence Tennessee trading up for second-rounder Will Levis this year. But he also had a bad setup and still boasts top-tier elusiveness.

The fifth-round rookie out of Penn State is set to be the top backup for new starter Jordan Love, even though he's slightly older at 25. His fundamentals drew heavy criticism coming out of school, but he showed legit play-making ability in the preseason.

Entering Year 5, Stick has thrown just a single NFL pass. But the former NDSU title-winner has always had respected pocket movement and leadership, and he's drawn positive spring reports taking over for the departed Chase Daniel.

Relegated to the bench for good with Aaron Rodgers in town, the former No. 2 overall pick still boasts tantalizing off-script tools. But we still know so little about his passing acumen after the Jets spent two years trying to hide him in between injuries.

20. Bailey Zappe (Patriots)

The 2022 fourth-rounder will technically not even open his second year on the active roster after a demotion to the scout team. But he briefly showed more life than ailing starter Mac Jones as a rookie, adding swagger and efficiency to a broken offense.

BYU rookie Jaren Hall probably offers more upside with his athletic profile, but Mullens has proven before he's capable of throwing in a pinch, most notably during 16 separate (and gutsy) starts as a 49ers injury replacement from 2017-2020.

A fifth-round rookie, he obviously lacks experience. But the UCLA product had some of the most impressive preseason tape of any QB, showcasing confidence both on the ground and through the air to beat out Joshua Dobbs behind Deshaun Watson.

A true gunslinger, for better and worse, the ex-Broncos starter didn't get a chance to suit up for his Seattle debut thanks to Geno Smith's breakout. But if you need someone who can sling it anywhere on the field, he's still got the arm for it.

The numbers aren't glowing for the sixth-year reserve: eight TDs and 12 INTs with a 2-5 record as a starter. But he showed lots of toughness and briefly elevated the Jets while replacing Zach Wilson from 2021-2022. Miami is betting on that swagger, considering he's the most experienced insurance for one of the biggest medical concerns in the league in starter Tua Tagovailoa.

After four years with hardly any action in Dallas, Rush went a combined 5-1 in place of an injured Dak Prescott from 2021-2022. Though he's a straightforward pocket passer, he proved willing to look downfield and feed his play-makers while on the field.

Technically battling rookie C.J. Stroud for the top job this summer, Mills was in an almost-impossible spot during his first two seasons, working with a makeshift offense. Turnovers have bitten him at bad times, but he still stands tall and boasts a solid arm.

Trevor Lawrence's No. 2 for the last two years, he endured injury-riddled 49ers lineups at the start of his career, most notably throwing six TDs and zero picks during six appearances in 2020. Kyle Shanahan has always spoken highly of his vision.

Whether in Tennessee, Las Vegas or Atlanta, Mariota has never been truly consistent through the air, requiring strong ground support. Yet his own legs remain a big weapon, and in a Philly lineup that can run the ball, his aerial flaws could be masked.

The former fourth-rounder never caught on as a Tom Brady successor in New England, but he came alive in brief work replacing Derek Carr in 2022, showcasing on-the-move confidence. Sean Payton likes him a lot as Russell Wilson's well-paid backup plan.

The ex-Bears starter is just a bit too off-the-mark in tight spots to maintain a full-time gig, but he's a good athlete who can move a good supporting cast if given the chance, making him a rock-solid emergency plan behind Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh.

Injuries and turnover sprees have temporarily halted his days as a QB1, but Winston still has unteachable size and arm talent. When healthy, as he showed in his first half-year starting under Sean Payton, he can also take care of the ball for a winning team.

The former Bills standout hasn't been an efficient multigame starter in more than a half-decade, and he's recently struggled to stay healthy. But he does everything serviceably, and his 53 career starts, plus a playoff run, give him an edge in legit experience.

An improbable Pro Bowl pick for his relief of Lamar Jackson in 2022, Huntley has thrown more INTs (7) than TDs (5) in just 15 career games, but at 25, with above-average dual-threat traits, he's already proven capable of guiding a path to the playoffs.

His previously underrated track record as a starter took a slight hit in 2022, when he went 0-2 for an injured Jalen Hurts in Philly, but Minshew is never lacking for grit and downfield touch. He'll provide savvy leadership behind supersized rookie Anthony Richardson, whose sheer rushing talent should give him a higher floor than expected in 2023.

The one-time Vikings starter is too conservative and injury-prone to warrant a full-time gig anymore, but he's flashed as a capable mid-term fill-in for playoff-caliber lineups, most notably going 5-0 for the Saints back in 2019. With Nate Sudfeld and rookie Hendon Hooker both sidelined with injuries of their own, he's locked in as the emergency man behind Jared Goff.

Still well-liked in Washington for his spunky leadership, Heinicke's gung-ho mentality lends itself to mercurial passing. But like longtime journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, he's perfect as long as he's coming off the bench, providing energy like a relief pitcher.

The ex-Jets first-rounder has no doubt been spotty in 55 career starts, albeit for rebuilding organizations. But he beat out former No. 3 pick Trey Lance this summer, proving he's still got a starting-caliber arm -- and underrated pocket mobility -- in a more QB-friendly system. Brock Purdy is clearly Kyle Shanahan's guy in San Francisco, but coming off elbow surgery, it's very possible he'll need relief at some point. There's really no better place for Darnold to revive his reputation before a return to the market in 2

Set to open 2023 behind the young Sam Howell, Brissett has historically been a bit too conservative and prone to untimely picks to last as a QB1. But he's also been a calm, collected presence in several extended emergency spots, like Indy and Cleveland. Even those with high hopes for Howell wouldn't be shocked to see Brissett suit up as the Commanders' QB1 before the year is out.

Long the model for "just-good-enough" starting QBs, Dalton has endured backup stops that were both OK (Dallas), poor (Chicago) and surprisingly strong (New Orleans). At 35, he's still got solid touch, and there isn't a more accomplished veteran No. 2, considering his 162 career starts and five winning seasons as the top guy. Carolina couldn't have done much better finding a respected veteran voice for behind No. 1 pick Bryce Young. Now let's hope Young has the setup to stay upright himself.