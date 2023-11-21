The lead in the NFC West will be on the line when the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks collide in the NFL's final 2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day game at Lumen Field. The 49ers (7-3) enter Week 12 with a one-game lead in the division over the Seahawks (6-4). Kickoff on Thanksgiving is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7-point favorite in the latest NFL odds via the SportsLine Consensus, but which side should you back with your NFL bets?

The game is one of three on the Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2023. Elsewhere around the league, the NFC North-leading Lions host the rival Packers (+7.5) in the first game of the day at 12:30 p.m. ET. Then, the Cowboys and Commanders (+11) renew their rivalry at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 4:30 p.m. ET. In college football, the 2023 Egg Bowl takes center stage as No. 13 Ole Miss (-11.5) takes on Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Before making any NFL or college football predictions for Thanksgiving Day, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. The model is also up well over $2,000 all-time on top-rated college football spread picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top football picks for Thanksgiving

The model, which ran 10,000 simulations on each of the three NFL games and the Egg Bowl in college football, likes the Packers (+7.5) to cover against the Lions. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love is coming off arguably the best game of his career, completing 27-of-40 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 23-20 victory over the Chargers. It was the first 300-yard passing game of his career.

On the other hand, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff is coming off his worst game of the season. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 23-of-35 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Bears. The game was his first this season with multiple interceptions, and he received a passer rating of 68.3, his worst of the season. See the model's top picks here.

