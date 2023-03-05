We have a new record holder at the NFL Scouting Combine, as BYU's Blake Freeland set an offensive lineman record with a 37-inch vertical jump. Take a look at the jump that broke the record:

The number is excellent for an offensive lineman and even shatters vertical jumps by some notable wide receivers already in the league. His 37-inch jump is better than AJ Brown (36.5), Michael Pittman (36.5), DeAndre Hopkins (36.0), Stefon Diggs (35.0), CeeDee Lamb (34.5) and Amari Cooper (33.0). And Freeland did this at 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds!

Not surprisingly, Freeland currently ranks first among OL in the 40-yard dash (4.96 seconds) and broad jump (10 feet).

At BYU, he was a captain and a four-year starter, appearing in 44 games and starting 41. He was named a third-team AP All-American in 2022, and in that season, he was one of only three players on the team to start all 13 games.

Freeland is ranked No. 77 in CBS Sports' 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings.