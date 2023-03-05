The offensive line protects the quarterback and opens up both running and passing plays. A solid offensive line is crucial to a team's success and can separate good offenses from great offenses.

There are multiple offensive linemen who could be taken in the first round, including Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, O'Cyrus Torrence and Broderick Jones.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the offensive linemen at the combine.