The offensive line protects the quarterback and opens up both running and passing plays. A solid offensive line is crucial to a team's success and can separate good offenses from great offenses.
There are multiple offensive linemen who could be taken in the first round, including Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, O'Cyrus Torrence and Broderick Jones.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the offensive linemen at the combine.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
6-4
313
10"
32 1/4"
|79 1/2"
Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)
6-6
313
9 1/2"
36 1/8"
|85 1/8"
Broderick Jones (Georgia)
6-5
311
10 5/8"
34 3/4"
|82 3/4"
Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
6-8
374
11 5/8"
36 3/8"
|87 7/8"
Anton Harrison (Oklahoma)
6-4
315
9 1/4"
34 1/8"
|O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
|6-5
|330
|11 1/4"
|33 7/8"
|83 7/8"
Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
6-5
333
9"
33 3/4"
Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
6-6
306
9 3/8"
33"
Tyler Steen (Alabama)
6-6
321
10 1/2"
32 3/4"
Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse)
6-5
318
9 1/2"
33 3/4"
Ryan Hayes (Michigan)
6-6
298
10"
32 1/2"
Blake Freeland (BYU)
6-8
392
10"
33 7/8"
Wanya Morris (Oklahoma)
6-5
307
10 1/4"
35 1/8"
Richard Gouraige (Florida)
6-5
306
10"
34"
Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)
6-5 1/2
311
9 1/8"
35 3/8"
Ryan Swoboda (UCF)
Joey Fisher (Shepherd)
Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)
6-7
321
10 1/2"
33 1/2"
Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)
6-6
318
10 1/4"
33 1/4"
Asim Richards (North Carolina)
6-4
309
10"
34"
DJ Scaife (Miami)
Connor Galvin (Baylor)
6-7
293
9"
32 3/8"
Earl Bostick (Kansas)
6-6
309
9 1/2"
34 1/8"
Dalton Wagner (Arkansas)
6-8
320
10 1/2"
34 3/8"
Kadeem Telfort (UAB)
John Ojukwu (Boise State)
6-6
309
10 3/4"
34"
Alex Palczewski (Illinois)
Harris LaChance (BYU)
Mason Brooks (Mississippi)
Kilian Zierer (Auburn)
|Demontrey Jacobs (USF)
|Quinton Barrow (Grand Valley State)
|Trevor Reid (Louisville)
|Silas Dzansi (Virginia Tech)
|Gabe Houy (Pittsburgh)
|Noah Henderson (East Carolina)
|Luke Haggard (Indiana)
|Dylan Wonnum (South Carolina)
|Alan Ali (TCU)
|6-4
|301
|9 1/2"
|32 7/8"
|Jake Andrews (Troy)
|6-3
|305
|10"
|32 7/8"
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Oregon)
|6-5.5
|317
|10 1/2"
|34 1/2"
Steve Avila (TCU)
|6-3.5
|332
|9 1/4"
|33"
|Henry Bainivalu (Washington)
|6-6
|306
|10 3/4"
|34"
|TJ Bass (Oregon)
|6-4
|317
|9 1/4"
|32 3/8"
|Anthony Bradford (LSU)
|6-4
|332
|9 1/2"
|33 1/2"
|Nick Broeker (Mississippi)
|6-4
|305
|9 3/4"
|32 1/2"
|McClendon Curtis (Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|6-6
|324
|10 1/4"
|35"
|Braeden Daniels (Utah)
|6-4
|294
|9 3/8
|33"
|Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)
|6-2.5
|314
|9 1/2"
|33 7/8"
|Mark Evans II (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
|6-2.5
|303
|10 3/8
|32 3/8"
|Alex Forsyth (Oregon)
|6-4
|294
|9 3/8"
|33"
|Jon Gaines II (UCLA)
|6-4
|303
|10 1/8"
|33 5/8"
|Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina)
|6-2
|297
|9 7/8"
|31 3/4"
|Brent Laing (Minnesota-Duluth)
|6-4
|304
|9 3/4"
|32 3/8"
|Tashawn Manning (Kentucky)
|6-3
|327
|9 3/4"
|34 1/2"
|Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)
|6-5
|302
|9 3/4"
|32 3/8"
|78 7/8"
|Warren McClendon (Georgia)
|6-4
|306
|10"
|34 1/2"
|Jordan McFadden (Clemson)
|6-2
|303
|9 1/2"
|34"
|Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)
|6-2.5
|309
|8 5/8"
|32 3/4"
|Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)
|6-5
|306
|10"
|31 3/8"
|John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)
|6-3.5
|301
|9 1/2"
|32 5/8"
|78 3/8"
|Juice Scruggs (Penn State)
|6-3
|301
|10 1/4"
|33 1/4"
|Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan)
|6-5
|323
|10 3/8"
|33 5/8"
|Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)
|6-3
|306
|9 3/4"
|33 1/4"
|Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin)
|6-6
|313
|10 3/4"
|32 3/4"
|80 3/8"
|Andrew Vorhees (USC)
|Luke Wypler (Ohio State)
|6-3
|303
|9 5/8"
|31 5/8"