The running backs took the field for the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine with Bijan Robinson taking center stage. Robinson is arguably the top running back prospect in this class and a sure fire first-round pick. The Texas running back had 113 tackles avoided last season, the most from any FBS running back over the past five seasons.
Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and Devon Achane (Texas A&M) are two other names to watch amongst the running backs. Both are projected to go on Day 2 of the draft, but easily can be impact players in their rookie seasons.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the running backs at the combine.
Running back measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)
5'9"
199
9 1/4"
30 1/2"
|74 1/8"
Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State)
6'1"
217
9 3/4"
32 5/8"
N/A
Tank Bigsby (Auburn)
6'0"
210
9 1/2"
32"
|N/A
Keaton Mitchell (East Carolina)
5'8"
179
9 1/4"
30 3/4"
|N/A
Kenny McIntosh (Georgia)
6'0"
204
9"
30 1/2"
|N/A
Chase Brown (Illinois)
5'9 1/2"
209
10"
31"
|N/A
Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State)
5'5"
179
9 1/2"
27 3/4"
|N/A
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky)
6'0"
217
8 5/8"
30 5/8"
|N/A
Tiyon Evans (Louisville)
5'9 1/2"
225
8 1/2"
30 3/8"
|N/A
Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)
5'8"
203
9"
28 5/8"
|N/A
Zach Evans (Mississippi)
5'11"
202
10 1/4"
31 5/8"
|N/A
|Hunter Luepke (North Dakota State)
|6'1"
|230
|9 5/8"
|31 1/2"
|N/A
Evan Hull (Northwestern)
5'10"
209
9 1/4"
30 5/8"
|N/A
Eric Gray (Oklahoma)
5'9 1/2"
207
9 3/4"
29 5/8"
|N/A
Israel Abanikanda (Pittsburgh)
5'11"
216
8 1/4"
32"
|N/A
Sean Tucker (Syracuse)
5'9"
207
9 1/2"
30"
|N/A
Kendre Miller (TCU)
5'11"
215
9 3/8"
32 3/8"
|N/A
Roschon Johnson (Texas)
6'0"
219
9 5/8"
32"
|N/A
Bijan Robinson (Texas)
5'11"
215
9 3/4"
31 1/8"
|N/A
Devon Achane (Texas A&M)
5'8 1/2"
188
8 1/2"
29"
|N/A
SaRodorick Thompson (Texas Tech)
5'11 1/2"
207
9"
31 5/8"
|N/A
Tyjae Spears (Tulane)
5'11"
201
10"
30 3/4"
|N/A
Deneric Prince (Tulsa)
6'0"
216
9 1/4"
31 1/4"
|N/A
DeWayne McBride (UAB)
5'11"
209
9 1/2"
30 5/8"
|N/A
Zach Charbonnet (UCLA)
6'0"
214
9 7/8"
32"
|N/A
Travis Dye (USC)
5'10"
201
9 1/4"
28 7/8"
|N/A
Tavion Thomas (Utah)
6'0"
237
9 1/4"
31 1/8"
|N/A
Running back testing results
|Player
|40-yard dash
|10-yard split
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone
|20-yard shuttle
Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)
4.36
1.52
33.5"
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State)
4.61
1.56
37"
10'1"
|N/A
|N/A
Tank Bigsby (Auburn)
4.56
1.54
32.5"
9'11"
|N/A
|N/A
Keaton Mitchell (East Carolina)
4.38
1.48
38"
10'6"
|N/A
|N/A
Kenny McIntosh (Georgia)
4.62
1.54
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Chase Brown (Illinois)
4.43
1.53
40"
10'7"
|N/A
|N/A
Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State)
N/A
N/A
35 1/2"
9'8"
|N/A
|N/A
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Tiyon Evans (Louisville)
4.52
1.61
30 1/2"
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Zach Evans (Mississippi)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Hunter Luepke (North Dakota State)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Evan Hull (Northwestern)
4.47
1.53
37"
10'3"
|6.90
|4.38
Eric Gray (Oklahoma)
N/A
N/A
37 1/2"
9' 10"
|N/A
|N/A
Israel Abanikanda (Pittsburgh)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
| N/A
Sean Tucker (Syracuse)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Kendre Miller (TCU)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Roschon Johnson (Texas)
4.59
1.52
31 1/2"
10'2"
|N/A
|N/A
Bijan Robinson (Texas)
4.46
1.52
37"
10'4"
|N/A
|N/A
Devon Achane (Texas A&M)
4.32
1.51
33"
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
SaRodorick Thompson (Texas Tech)
4.67
1.56
32 1/2"
10'
|7.25
|4.70
Tyjae Spears (Tulane)
N/A
N/A
39"
10'5"
|N/A
|N/A
Deneric Prince (Tulsa)
4.41
1.53
35 1/2"
10'4"
|N/A
|N/A
DeWayne McBride (UAB)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Zach Charbonnet (UCLA)
4.54
1.54
37"
10'2"
|N/A
|N/A
Travis Dye (USC)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Tavion Thomas (Utah)
4.75
1.62
30"
9'10"
|N/A
|N/A
Key Takeaways
- Devon Achane had the fastest 40-yard dash time of the running backs who participated at 4.32 seconds, getting that on his second run. This was the fourth-fastest time for any running back at the combine in history -- and the fastest since 2016. Achane rushed for 1,102 yards and 5.6 yards per carry last season for the Aggies. This combine performance may help get Achane picked on Day 2.
- Bijon Robinson ran a 4.46 in the 40, the second-fastest time for any running back that weighed 215 pounds or more. Drawing a comparison to Edgerrin James, Robinson is an inch (5-11) and a pound (215) smaller than James, but had a larger hand size (9 3/4") than James (8 7/8"). The time was a good one, but was surprising that it wasn't a few seconds faster. He's still one of the top draft prospects in the class.
- Jahmyr Gibbs had an impressive 40 time at 4.36 on his second attempt, solidifying his status as a top two running back in the class. His receiving skills will be put to the test over the next several weeks as part of the prospect evaluation, but Gibbs his certainly projecting to be an explosive back as part of a committee in Year 1.