The running backs took the field for the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine with Bijan Robinson taking center stage. Robinson is arguably the top running back prospect in this class and a sure fire first-round pick. The Texas running back had 113 tackles avoided last season, the most from any FBS running back over the past five seasons.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and Devon Achane (Texas A&M) are two other names to watch amongst the running backs. Both are projected to go on Day 2 of the draft, but easily can be impact players in their rookie seasons.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the running backs at the combine.

Running back measurements

Player Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) 5'9" 199 9 1/4" 30 1/2" 74 1/8" Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) 6'1" 217 9 3/4" 32 5/8" N/A Tank Bigsby (Auburn) 6'0" 210 9 1/2" 32" N/A

Keaton Mitchell (East Carolina) 5'8" 179 9 1/4" 30 3/4" N/A

Kenny McIntosh (Georgia) 6'0" 204 9" 30 1/2" N/A

Chase Brown (Illinois) 5'9 1/2" 209 10" 31" N/A

Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) 5'5" 179 9 1/2" 27 3/4" N/A

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky) 6'0" 217 8 5/8" 30 5/8" N/A

Tiyon Evans (Louisville) 5'9 1/2" 225 8 1/2" 30 3/8" N/A

Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota) 5'8" 203 9" 28 5/8" N/A

Zach Evans (Mississippi) 5'11" 202 10 1/4" 31 5/8" N/A

Hunter Luepke (North Dakota State)

6'1" 230 9 5/8" 31 1/2" N/A

Evan Hull (Northwestern) 5'10" 209 9 1/4" 30 5/8" N/A

Eric Gray (Oklahoma) 5'9 1/2" 207 9 3/4" 29 5/8" N/A

Israel Abanikanda (Pittsburgh) 5'11" 216 8 1/4" 32" N/A

Sean Tucker (Syracuse) 5'9" 207 9 1/2" 30" N/A

Kendre Miller (TCU) 5'11" 215 9 3/8" 32 3/8" N/A

Roschon Johnson (Texas) 6'0" 219 9 5/8" 32" N/A

Bijan Robinson (Texas) 5'11" 215 9 3/4" 31 1/8" N/A

Devon Achane (Texas A&M) 5'8 1/2" 188 8 1/2" 29" N/A

SaRodorick Thompson (Texas Tech) 5'11 1/2" 207 9" 31 5/8" N/A

Tyjae Spears (Tulane) 5'11" 201 10" 30 3/4" N/A

Deneric Prince (Tulsa) 6'0" 216 9 1/4" 31 1/4" N/A

DeWayne McBride (UAB) 5'11" 209 9 1/2" 30 5/8" N/A

Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) 6'0" 214 9 7/8" 32" N/A

Travis Dye (USC) 5'10" 201 9 1/4" 28 7/8" N/A

Tavion Thomas (Utah) 6'0" 237 9 1/4" 31 1/8" N/A



Running back testing results



Player 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone 20-yard shuttle Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) 4.36 1.52 33.5" N/A N/A N/A Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) 4.61 1.56 37" 10'1" N/A N/A Tank Bigsby (Auburn) 4.56 1.54 32.5" 9'11" N/A

N/A Keaton Mitchell (East Carolina) 4.38 1.48 38" 10'6" N/A

N/A

Kenny McIntosh (Georgia) 4.62 1.54 N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Chase Brown (Illinois) 4.43 1.53 40" 10'7" N/A

N/A

Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) N/A N/A 35 1/2" 9'8" N/A

N/A

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Tiyon Evans (Louisville) 4.52 1.61 30 1/2" N/A N/A

N/A

Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Zach Evans (Mississippi) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Hunter Luepke (North Dakota State) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Evan Hull (Northwestern) 4.47 1.53 37" 10'3" 6.90 4.38 Eric Gray (Oklahoma) N/A N/A 37 1/2" 9' 10" N/A

N/A

Israel Abanikanda (Pittsburgh) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Sean Tucker (Syracuse) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Kendre Miller (TCU) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Roschon Johnson (Texas) 4.59 1.52 31 1/2" 10'2" N/A

N/A

Bijan Robinson (Texas) 4.46 1.52 37" 10'4" N/A

N/A

Devon Achane (Texas A&M) 4.32 1.51 33" N/A N/A

N/A

SaRodorick Thompson (Texas Tech) 4.67 1.56 32 1/2" 10' 7.25 4.70 Tyjae Spears (Tulane) N/A N/A 39" 10'5" N/A

N/A

Deneric Prince (Tulsa) 4.41 1.53 35 1/2" 10'4" N/A

N/A

DeWayne McBride (UAB) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) 4.54 1.54 37" 10'2" N/A

N/A

Travis Dye (USC) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Tavion Thomas (Utah) 4.75 1.62 30" 9'10" N/A

N/A



