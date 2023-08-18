Bryce Young was awarded the Heisman Trophy in New York, and the No. 1 overall pick will return to the Tri-State Area during the Week 2 NFL preseason schedule. Young is one of the biggest names in the NFL DFS player pool for Friday's preseason action which consists of Panthers vs. Giants at 7 p.m. ET and Bengals vs. Falcons at 7:30 p.m. ET. The rookie quickly realized he's not in Tuscaloosa anymore in his preseason debut after Carolina failed to score against the Jets. With that in mind, should your daily Fantasy football strategy bypass the Panthers and instead focus on the other three teams for NFL DFS picks?

Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside stood out last week, as he was the only Falcons quarterback to take a snap in the team's win over Miami. While that may not be the case moving forward, Woodside being on the field that much raises his NFL DFS value. Before making any NFL preseason DFS picks for Friday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Friday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Friday, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. New York has just three quarterbacks on its preseason roster and the team knows what it has in starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor. Thus, DeVito is getting to showcase his abilities and accounted for 24 of the Giants' 28 pass attempts in Week 1 of the preseason.

DeVito finished with 155 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also second on the team with 11 rushing yards, and like Jones and Taylor, DeVito can also move the sticks with his legs. He also has one of the favorable NFL DFS matchups on Friday against a Panthers team that just allowed an Aaron Rodgers-less Jets team throw for 192 yards and three touchdowns in its preseason game last week.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Bengals receiver Andrei Iosivas. The former Princeton Tiger achieved the Ivy League triple crown last year, leading the conference in receptions (66), receiving yards (943) and receiving touchdowns (seven). He was then drafted in the sixth round and was heavily utilized in Cincy's preseason opener, logging a team-high 10 targets and 50 receiving yards.

Iosivas took the field on the Bengals' second drive and played into the fourth quarter. He was also behind Cincinnati's biggest play of the game in which he took a short pass and evaded multiple defenders for a 24-yard gain. The Bengals elected to sit Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in that game, and a similar approach on Friday would create many opportunities for Iosivas to shine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

