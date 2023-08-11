The 2023 NFL preseason schedule will continue on Friday with six games, which means there will be plenty of options in the NFL DFS player pool. Success in the early portion of the preseason is all about keeping a close eye on who will play, with value coming from players on the back half of the roster who are battling to make the team. Russell Wilson will play in the Broncos' opener against the Cardinals on Friday night, but only sparingly. Can you include him in your NFL DFS picks? That could mean plenty of playing time for backup Jarrett Stidham and valuable mop-up duty work for Ben DiNucci. How much exposure should you have to a player like DiNucci in your NFL DFS lineups and who else should you target for NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

In the season opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Friday, August 11

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Friday, where every player on DraftKings is $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Browns running back John Kelly Jr. A sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Kelly has spent two seasons each with the Rams and Browns so far in his NFL career, carrying the ball 32 times for 96 yards and catching two passes for 27 yards in 13 games.

Kelly produced 1,077 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season at Tennessee in 2017. Cleveland appears to have a wide open battle for touches behind starter Nick Chubb at running back and Kelly is already making the most of his preseason opportunities. He carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards and caught four passes for 27 yards and a score in the NFL Hall of Fame Game last week.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton. The Wake Forest product went undrafted in 2020 after playing quarterback for four years and then producing a 1,000-yard season in his lone season as a wide receiver in college.

He signed with Denver and earned a practice squad spot out of training camp as a rookie, eventually playing in one game in 2020. He went on to earn a larger role in 2021 and 2022, playing in 28 games and catching 39 passes for 486 yards and a touchdown. Hinton will try to prove himself all over again for Sean Payton and should be in line for plenty of reps on Friday against the Cardinals. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Week 1 preseason NFL DFS lineups, player pools

